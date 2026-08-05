‘Very different’: Cardiologist explains heart attack vs cardiac arrest vs heart failure

Cardiovascular surgeon Dr Kaushal Pandey recently broke down one of the most common misconceptions surrounding heart health: the tendency to use the terms heart attack, cardiac arrest, and heart failure interchangeably. Speaking on journalist Faye D’Souza’s podcast, he explained, “Actually, all three are quite very different.”

Explaining heart failure, Dr Pandey said, “Heart failure is a condition where the heart is not able to pump a sufficient amount of blood for the needs of the body. For instance, for a normal human being of our size, the heart is pumping five and a half to six and a half litres of blood per minute.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.

He further elaborated, “You can have a heart function which has been deteriorated from a previous heart attack, or so many other conditions or a valvular heart disease, and the heart function goes down… this heart is able to pump only three litres of blood per minute… the rest gets congested in the lungs. So, this is heart failure.”

Describing the other two conditions, he said, “Heart attack is death of heart muscle because the coronary artery closes down. And what is cardiac arrest? Heart stopped and if you do not revive the heart, this will result in death.”

While the explanation captures the broad differences, how exactly are these three conditions connected? Dr Parin Sangoi, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, explains.

Heart attack, cardiac arrest and heart failure: How are they different?

According to Dr Parin Sangoi, a heart attack occurs when blood flow to a part of the heart muscle is blocked. “A heart attack occurs when the flow of blood to a section of the heart is blocked and this results in damage to the heart muscle.”

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A cardiac arrest, however, is an electrical problem. “A cardiac arrest is different since it is due to an electrical disorder causing the heart to stop beating effectively and thus cutting off the supply of blood to the brain and to other organs.”

Heart failure, on the other hand, is usually a long-term condition. “Heart failure is a chronic condition in which the heart becomes either too weak or too stiff to pump blood efficiently.”

Although these conditions are distinct, they are closely linked. “A serious heart attack can weaken the heart and cause heart failure, or in certain cases it can induce a cardiac arrest. Nevertheless, each of the conditions has different causes, symptoms and a different treatment,” stressed Dr Sangoi.

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What are the warning signs people shouldn’t ignore?

Recognising symptoms early can be lifesaving.

Heart attack

Dr Sangoi says a heart attack often presents with:

* Chest pain, tightness or pressure

* Pain spreading to the arm, jaw, neck or back

* Shortness of breath

* Cold sweats

* Nausea

* Unusual fatigue

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He adds that women, older adults and people with diabetes may not experience the classic crushing chest pain and can instead have milder or atypical symptoms.

Cardiac arrest

Unlike a heart attack, cardiac arrest usually occurs without warning.

According to Dr Sangoi, it typically causes:

* Sudden collapse

* Loss of consciousness

* No normal breathing

* No effective heartbeat

Immediate CPR and defibrillation are critical because every passing minute lowers the chance of survival.

Heart failure

Heart failure often develops gradually.

Dr Sangoi says common symptoms include:

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* Breathlessness during routine activities

* Swelling in the feet or ankles

* Persistent tiredness

* Difficulty lying flat because of shortness of breath

“Many people tend to regard fatigue, a slight chest discomfort or shortness of breath as being due to acidity, ageing or lack of fitness and as a result delay seeking medical help,” warns Dr Sangoi.

Can one condition lead to another?

Yes. According to Dr Sangoi, these conditions are not isolated events. “A significant heart attack or one that is left untreated can cause permanent damage to the heart muscle, which in turn reduces the heart’s ability to pump and may result in heart failure. It can also cause serious rhythm abnormalities that lead to cardiac arrest.”

He says the risk is higher among people with:

* Delayed treatment after a heart attack

* Diabetes

* High blood pressure

* Kidney disease

* Previous heart disease

* Extensive heart muscle damage

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The encouraging news is that many of these complications can be prevented. “The risk of these complications can be greatly reduced by early treatment, such as quickly restoring blood flow, taking the prescribed medications, and having regular follow-ups,” says Dr Sangoi.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.