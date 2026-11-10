Vascular and endovascular surgeon Dr Sumit Kapadia recently highlighted how a routine full-body health checkup can miss certain circulation problems. In a video, he explained, “Your full-body health package can look perfect on paper and still miss a circulation problem. Blood tests can tell you about your cholesterol, sugar, kidney function and vitamins. But they cannot show whether your leg veins are leaking or an artery is narrowing.

“That’s where a Venous or Arterial Doppler can help. It’s a non-invasive ultrasound with no needles or radiation that assesses blood flow in your legs. If you have leg heaviness, evening swelling, visible veins, night cramps, pain while walking that improves with rest, or a wound that isn’t healing, don’t ignore it.”

But what exactly can these scans detect, and who should consider getting one? Dr Navin Chobdar, Hon. Consultant, Endovascular Surgery, PSRI Hospital, explains.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Why can routine health checkups miss circulation problems?

Routine health packages typically assess blood sugar, cholesterol, kidney and liver function, blood counts and other metabolic parameters. While these investigations help identify risk factors for vascular disease, they do not directly examine blood vessels or measure blood flow.

“Several circulation-related conditions may therefore remain undetected, particularly during their early stages,” says Dr Chobdar.

These include peripheral artery disease (PAD), in which plaque buildup narrows the arteries supplying blood to the legs; deep vein thrombosis (DVT), which involves blood clots in deep veins; and chronic venous insufficiency, a condition in which damaged vein valves allow blood to pool in the legs.

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Some people may have arterial narrowing without obvious symptoms initially. Similarly, venous disorders can cause subtle signs such as heaviness, mild swelling or discomfort, which may be dismissed as fatigue.

“Blood tests can identify risk factors such as elevated cholesterol or diabetes, but they cannot tell us whether a particular artery is narrowed, whether a vein contains a clot or whether blood is flowing properly through a vessel,” he explains.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Sumit Kapadia (@drsumitkapadia)

Venous Doppler vs arterial Doppler: What is the difference?

Both tests use ultrasound waves to assess blood flow, but they examine different types of blood vessels.

A venous Doppler evaluates the veins, which carry blood back towards the heart. It can help detect deep vein thrombosis, blood clots, venous obstruction and chronic venous insufficiency. It can also assess whether vein valves are working properly or allowing blood to flow backwards.

“Doctors generally recommend a venous Doppler when a patient presents with unexplained leg swelling, pain, tenderness, warmth or visible changes in the veins. It may also be advised when blood clots or venous disease are suspected,” says Dr Chobdar.

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An arterial Doppler, on the other hand, examines the arteries that carry oxygen-rich blood from the heart to different parts of the body. It can help identify narrowed or blocked arteries, reduced blood flow and peripheral artery disease. Depending on the area being examined, it may also detect aneurysms and other arterial abnormalities.

This test may be recommended for people experiencing leg pain while walking, cold feet, weak pulses, non-healing wounds, or other signs of reduced blood supply.

“The primary difference between the two tests lies in the type of blood vessels being examined and the circulation-related problems they are designed to detect,” he adds.

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Who should consider getting a Doppler?

People with symptoms suggestive of poor circulation, as well as those with certain risk factors for vascular disease, may need a Doppler assessment. These include individuals with diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, obesity, a history of smoking or prolonged immobility.

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A venous Doppler may be advised if you experience unexplained leg swelling, pain, tenderness or heaviness, particularly if one leg is more swollen than the other. An arterial Doppler may be useful if you have pain while walking, cold feet, numbness, slow-healing wounds or changes in skin colour.

“These tests can help identify vascular abnormalities before they progress to serious complications. For instance, detecting a blood clot early can help prevent potentially life-threatening complications such as pulmonary embolism. Similarly, identifying narrowing in the arteries can help doctors intervene before the patient develops severe pain, tissue damage or ulcers,” says Dr Chobdar.

However, he cautions against treating Doppler studies as routine screening tests for everyone. “They should be prescribed based on symptoms, clinical examination and individual risk factors rather than being routinely recommended for everyone as part of a full-body screening package.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.