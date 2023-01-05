Vegetarians, these foods will help meet your protein requirements

As a vegetarian, if you struggle to find enough protein sources or believe there are not adequate ones for you to consume, you are at the right place. There’s a common belief that vegetarians “don’t get enough protein”— but all you truly need to do is identify the right sources of protein that work for you and will help meet the body’s requirements. To help you make the right choices, Richa Doshi, a nutritionist, took to Instagram to share the top five sources of vegetarian protein.

But, before we move on to the sources, let’s first understand what protein is, and why it is important for the body. Protein, which is made up of essential amino acids that the body cannot produce by itself, is extremely important in creating and maintaining cells of the bones, muscles, cartilage, and skin, and also the repair and growth of tissues. Without them, the body would begin to break down its own muscles to obtain them, Tanvi S Chiplunkar, senior dietician, Bhatia Hospital Mumbai, told indianexpress.com earlier, stressing the consumption of protein-rich foods.

“Are you a vegetarian and feel there are not enough protein sources available and that you need to reply on supplements, worry not. There are many vegetarian foods that contain protein. Let’s talk about the top five vegetarian protein sources,” Richa said in the video, as she listed the following sources:

*Whey water (the leftover water after making paneer)

*Milk, curd, paneer

*Soya bean/tofu

*Rajma

*Quinoa

Nuts and seeds are an excellent source of protein. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Nuts and seeds are an excellent source of protein. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Agreed Garima Goyal, a dietician, and said that vegetarians have enough options if they know how to make the best use of them. Below is her list of must-haves for vegetarians seeking to increase their protein intake.

*Lentils: These dals contain soluble fibre that act as a prebiotic and promote the growth of healthy bacteria in the gut.

*Beans: The bean family includes kidney beans, pinto beans, black beans, chickpeas, and more. All of these are an excellent source of protein and complex carbohydrates, fibre, magnesium, iron, folic acid, phosphorus and potassium. They provide various health benefits, such as a cholesterol lowering effect, managing blood sugar and also belly fat reduction.

Advertisement

*Nuts and seeds: Nuts such as almonds, groundnuts, walnuts, raisins and hazelnuts, and seeds such as chia seeds, flax seeds, hemp seeds, pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds are a great source of protein. Make a habit of snacking on them. You can also add them in your diet by making homemade granola with these.

*Pseudo-cereals: Pseudo-cereals or pseudo grains such as quinoa, buckwheat and amaranth belong to the category of non-grasses, but are used in the same way as cereals. Pseudo cereals are super foods as they have excellent nutrition value. They are gluten free foods and contain immense protein.

Dairy products: Probiotic rich foods such as curd or Greek yoghurt are great sources of protein, too. There are also ways of making your Greek yogurt tastier — by adding nuts, seeds, granola or berries.

Advertisement

“Protein is an essential and should be included in your diet irrespective of whether you are vegetarian, vegan or non vegetarian. Find what works for you and make sure to have it everyday,” she said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!