The Ultimate Powerhouse: This green vegetable packs 18g of protein per cup

Protein is one of the three macronutrients essential to one’s diet, and for vegetarians, legumes, pulses and vegetables become the primary source. Protein is crucial for building, repairing, and growing muscles, bones and tissues, along with cell repair and a healthy immune system.

While the recommended protein intake varies based on factors such as age, weight, and daily movement levels, Kanikka Malhotra, Consultant Dietitian and Diabetes Educator, shared that adults require a minimum of 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight daily to meet basic needs.

“For active individuals, the amount can shoot up to 1 gram per kilogram, and 1.2 to 1.3 grams for those who engage in regular high-intensity exercise,” she told indianexpress.com.