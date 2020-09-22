Excellent sources of protein for those on a vegan diet

Ensure your diet is full of the required amount of protein. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

If exercise helps build strength and flexibility, it is one’s diet and nutrition intake that builds health and energy. While there are different types of diets that may help one achieve the desired results, many people tend to believe that there are not many adequate sources of protein for vegans. Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhury debunks the myth and lists some commonly found sources of protein for vegans that are also lighter on the gut.

Pistachios

Pistachios make for an excellent high-protein snack on the go. You can also use them in your favourite recipe. They’ve got 25 grams of protein per cup.

Almond butter

Almond butter contains more fibre, calcium, potassium, and iron than peanut butter. Add a scoop of almond butter to your oatmeal, smoothie, or slather it on top of a banana or piece of sourdough toast. Contains seven grams of protein per two-tablespoon of serving.

Pea protein powder

Pea protein is a popular vegan protein option. It’s easy to digest, and a good source of arginine (an amino acid the body needs to build muscle), and branch chain amino acids (protein compounds that can delay fatigue during exercise). Add some to your post-workout smoothie. Contains 14 grams of protein per two teaspoons of serving or one scoop.

Spirulina

Spirulina, a blue-green algae that is available in the form of powder, capsule and tonic, can help regulate blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Spirulina, a blue-green algae that is available in the form of powder, capsule and tonic, can help regulate blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Another rich source of protein, spirulina is a worthy addition to your morning smoothie or juice. Contains a hefty 57g per 100g, but the average serving is between 1-3 grams.

Chia seeds

Chia seeds pack a surprising amount of protein, and are also high in fibre. Contain five grams of protein per two teaspoons of serving.

Sesame seeds

Sesame seeds are rich in lignans that may help burn fat as they cause the body to release more fat-burning liver enzymes. They are also an excellent source of vegan protein. Contain five grams of protein per three teaspoons of serving.

“Try to mix and match all these vegan protein sources and make sure you eat at least 20 per cent of your calories from protein,” she said.

