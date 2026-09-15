Vedaant Madhavan, 21, discusses his fitness routine; says ‘Indians need to fix their diet’

Indian freestyle swimmer Vedaant Madhavan, 21, who is actor R Madhavan’s son, recently discussed his “new approach” to fitness while mentioning that Indians are “genetically gifted” but need to “fix their diet”.

“For the past few months, I have been focusing on weight training and getting my strength so that I can prepare for the relay and 200 m freestyle. So, I have taken a whole new approach. One of my weakest points was my legs and my kicks. So, I am working on my legs, my kick, and ankle flexibility. My stroke is looking a lot better and faster.”

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