Vedaant Madhavan, 21, discusses his fitness routine; says ‘Indians need to fix their diet’

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Indian freestyle swimmer Vedaant Madhavan, 21, who is actor R Madhavan’s son, recently discussed his “new approach” to fitness while mentioning that Indians are “genetically gifted” but need to “fix their diet”.
“For the past few months, I have been focusing on weight training and getting my strength so that I can prepare for the relay and 200 m freestyle. So, I have taken a whole new approach. One of my weakest points was my legs and my kicks. So, I am working on my legs, my kick, and ankle flexibility. My stroke is looking a lot better and faster.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Vedaant is set to represent India at the 2026 Asian Games, which starts on September 19.
Stressing the talents Indians possess, Vedaant told PTI, “Genetically, we are gifted. If we can fix our diet, discipline, and motivation, then we can be really good and serious athletes. The main thing that is holding us back is our diet. Our bodies are evolved to store more fat, so if we can start eating more protein…and care for our diet…then we have a lot more potential. You need a fixed, winning mindset. That’s the mindset I try to keep.”
Taking a cue from his viewpoint, we asked an expert about genetics and diet.
Consultant dietitian Garima Goyal said that research has shown that South Asian populations can have a higher tendency towards central or visceral fat and metabolic complications at comparatively lower BMI levels than some other populations. “However, this is influenced by a complex interaction of genetics, early-life factors, diet, physical activity and environment,” said Goyal.
Evolution also does not mean that every Indian person’s body is destined to store excess fat. “Human populations have adapted to different historical environments, but modern lifestyle has changed much faster than our biology. Increased consumption of energy-dense foods, sedentary behaviour, inadequate physical activity, poor sleep and other lifestyle factors can contribute substantially to weight gain and metabolic disease,” said Goyal.
Goyal said that this makes Vedaant’s broader point about diet worth discussing, but “fixing the diet” should not mean blaming Indian food or Indian genetics. Traditional Indian diets can be extremely diverse and nutritionally balanced. The issue is more about the overall dietary pattern, portion sizes, food quality and how that diet fits with an individual’s physical activity and energy requirements.”
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For athletes, this becomes even more important because nutrition needs to support training, recovery and performance rather than simply focusing on body weight or appearance. “The ideal diet is highly individualised according to the sport, training load, body composition and health status,” said Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.