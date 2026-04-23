‘Sitting slows your leg circulation’: Vascular surgeon shares the 30-second ankle exercise to cut poor circulation, swelling, and DVT risk

Are ankle pumps the safest exercise for people who sit for long hours? (Source: Freepik)

Prolonged sitting has quietly become one of the biggest health challenges of modern work life. Over time, a lack of circulation can take a toll on the legs, heart, and overall vascular health.

Vascular surgeon and varicose vein specialist Dr Sumit Kapadia, who has 18 years of experience, recently shared a simple two-minute exercise that can counter some of this damage, especially for those who cannot stand or walk every hour.

In an Instagram video, he explained that while nothing beats a short walk, ankle pumps are a powerful alternative for anyone tied to their chair. He wrote, “Sitting for too long slows down the blood flow in your legs, and that’s when problems begin.”