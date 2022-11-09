Varun Dhawan is doing ‘much better with yoga, swimming, physiotherapy’ after vestibular hypofunction diagnosis

Varun Dhawan, who recently opened up about his vestibular hypofunction diagnosis, a condition in which the body’s “balance goes off”, shared that he is doing much better now. “To everyone who has been concerned, I would like to share I am doing much better with the help of yoga, swimming, physiotherapy, and a change in lifestyle. Getting sun is the most important. Above all, the blessings of Bhagwan (God),” he said in a tweet.

The 35-year-old had shared about the condition, about which he got to know about while shooting for JugJugg Jeeyo, at the India Today Conclave. “Recently, I just shut down. I had this thing called vestibular hypofunction, (where) basically your balance goes off. But I just pushed myself so hard.”

The Bhediya actor further said, “We are just running in this race, nobody is asking why. I think there is a greater purpose (why) we are all here. I am trying to find mine, and hopefully, people will find theirs.”

As a condition that involves the inner ear‘s control of the balance of the body, vestibular hypofunction denotes a disbalance in the vestibular system inside the inner ear which helps in sensing the position of the head in space relative to the body and works in an integrated manner with the brain to maintain body position, said Dr Pawan Ojha, a senior neurologist at Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi-A Fortis network Hospital.

While the cause is unclear, considering it can happen due to a viral infection, an autoimmune reaction, or a genetic component, the condition manifests with symptoms like repeated episodes of dizziness, postural instability, and extreme sweating.

Dr Anurag Tandon, associate director, ENT, Max Healthcare, Vaishali/Noida/Patparganj told indianexpress.com that post-rehabilitative care includes healthy eating, exercising, supportive anti-virals, and working on one’s immunity.

How do yoga, swimming, and vitamin D help?

The muscular-skeletal system works hand-in-hand with the nervous system to maintain body balance, and this is called neuro-muscular coordination, elucidated Dr Udit Kapoor, senior consultant, Asian Hospital, Faridabad.

“Yogic techniques play a significant role here because they focus on this harmony to create a sense of balance. With regular practice, yoga improves immunity of the body which, in turn, reduces the effect of viral and bacterial infections that can cause ear imbalance. Our ears are exposed to a lot of damage over the years with loud music, water retention, and so on. Yoga decelerates the ageing process and protects the inner ear. At times, the pressure of the blood vessels around ear canals increases but with regular practice of yoga, this pressure can be reduced,” Dr Kapor told indianexpress.com.

Dr Ravinder Gera, director and head of department, department of ENT, Max Super Specialty Hospital, Gurugram told indianexpress.com that a person’s body balance can be improved by changing some aspects of their lifestyle, such as performing regular exercises (choosing from a variety of exercises – swimming being one of them); practising yoga, which stimulates movement and walking; consuming a healthy, well-balanced diet; and giving up alcohol and smoking can lower the severity of symptoms.

Here’s how yoga and meditation help the vestibular system (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s how yoga and meditation help the vestibular system (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

“Vitamin D has numerous health advantages and is crucial for treating vestibular issues as it lowers the chances of getting vertigo, which is one of the primary symptoms,” Dr Gera explained, adding that “meditation and yoga can ease anxiety and relax the mind which reduces stress that can help to lessen symptoms like vertigo and dizziness.

However, Dr Kapoor mentioned that it is essential to take an opinion from a medical practitioner before one starts practising yoga. “Also, always practice under the guidance of a trained teacher. Practice slowly and gently without rushing from one pose to another, and take enough rest between poses. Always practice yoga asanas near a wall so you stay safe in case you lose balance,” Dr Kapoor mentioned.

