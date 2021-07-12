Varun Dhawan drinks plant protein powder; know the benefits

July 12, 2021 1:20:32 pm
Varun Dhawan has been working out really hard for his upcoming movie Bhediya; his workout videos on Instagram are proof. While pushing his fitness levels, the actor is also equally focussing on his diet.
In an Instagram story he shared recently, Varun posted a picture of him drinking plant protein shake from a bottle.
Varun went on to share some benefits of having plant protein powder. Extracted from yellow peas, plant protein is “light and easy to digest”. “Also has 5.8 g BCAA (branched-chain amino acid), gulatamine (hydrophilic amino acid constituent of most proteins) 5.5 g,” he added. Take a look:
Studies have shown that plant protein can contribute to weight loss and type 2 diabetes management. Moreover, they are low in calories and fat as compared to animal proteins and contain the necessary amount of fiber and essential nutrients, according to naturespath.com.
However, you need to pick plant-based proteins carefully. According to Healthline, commercially prepared plant-based proteins can often be quite processed, which can lead to weight gain and may increase the risk of cancer.
You can opt for plant-based protein foods. Some of the common ones are lentils, beans, chickpeas, seitan, almonds, cashews, chia seeds, flax seeds, spinach, broccoli, sweet potatoes, and so on.
