Monday, July 12, 2021
Varun Dhawan drinks plant protein powder; know the benefits

Extracted from yellow peas, plant protein powder is "light and easy to digest"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 12, 2021 1:20:32 pm
varun dhawanVarun Dhawan is taking equal care of his diet and fitness. (Source: varundvn/Instagram)

Varun Dhawan has been working out really hard for his upcoming movie Bhediya; his workout videos on Instagram are proof. While pushing his fitness levels, the actor is also equally focussing on his diet.

In an Instagram story he shared recently, Varun posted a picture of him drinking plant protein shake from a bottle.

Varun went on to share some benefits of having plant protein powder. Extracted from yellow peas, plant protein is “light and easy to digest”. “Also has 5.8 g BCAA (branched-chain amino acid), gulatamine (hydrophilic amino acid constituent of most proteins) 5.5 g,” he added. Take a look:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
varun dhawan Varun Dhawan shared this in an Instagram story. (Source: varundvn/Instagram)

Studies have shown that plant protein can contribute to weight loss and type 2 diabetes management. Moreover, they are low in calories and fat as compared to animal proteins and contain the necessary amount of fiber and essential nutrients, according to naturespath.com.

Also Read |Watch: Varun Dhawan running up a slope is goals

However, you need to pick plant-based proteins carefully. According to Healthline, commercially prepared plant-based proteins can often be quite processed, which can lead to weight gain and may increase the risk of cancer.

You can opt for plant-based protein foods. Some of the common ones are lentils, beans, chickpeas, seitan, almonds, cashews, chia seeds, flax seeds, spinach, broccoli, sweet potatoes, and so on.

