Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Vaginismus: Know about the condition that can cause problems in sexual intercourse

"Unfortunately, most women who experience this condition have no control over it," said Dr Madhushree Vijayakumar

In case you experienced a painful intercourse in the past, your body's defense mechanism may have been activated.

Owing to the taboo associated with sex, many people do not realise when they experience a sexual health issue, causing the problem to worsen. One such sexual health concern that can impact intimacy between couples is ‘vaginismus’ which, according to Dr Madhushree Vijayakumar, consultant-obstetrician and gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Hebbal, Bangalore, happens “when the muscles of a woman’s vagina tighten involuntarily when subjected to penetration of any kind”.

“Unfortunately, most women who experience this condition have no control over it. The spasms that occur can make the vaginal opening narrow, hampering sexual intercourse, medical examination, and even insertion of tampons, resulting in extremely-difficult conception,” the doctor says.

She adds that when penetration occurs, it can feel “quite uncomfortable and painful”, and that vaginismus also affects even those who have previously “enjoyed painless intercourses”. Many women who feel sexually aroused can also have this problem.

What are the causes of vaginismus?

* Sexual abuse or trauma

“In case you have experienced any sort of sexual abuse, chances are this may be the cause of vaginismus in your case. It is important that you address this problem immediately. Intercourse is driven by several mental factors, too, so it is advisable to visit a counsellor who can help you deal with the fear of the same, helping you enjoy a better sex life,” says Dr Madhushree.

* Painful intercourses in the past

In case you experienced a painful intercourse in the past, your body’s defense mechanism may have been activated, says the expert, adding that you may need to delve deeper into understanding the reason why you had painful sex. “It is recommended that you visit a gynecologist who can undertake a medical examination to gauge the root cause of your problem and suggest a treatment.”

* Fear

The fear of feeling pain in your vagina or your pelvic region upon insertion of a foreign object can also lead you to develop this condition. Address your fear and understand that penetration is safe and fear can do more harm than good — it can make the muscles of your vagina even more tense, which would cause more pain.

* Surgery

“In case you have undergone any surgery in reproductive organs or the vagina in the recent past, it could be the source of your problem. Such situations often get better in the subsequent months of your surgery; it is advisable to wait before you attempt any sort of penetration,” says Dr Madhushree.

* Injuries

If you have suffered an injury in your vagina in the past, it can cause the muscles to get tense. “There are certain injuries that have been present since childbirth, such as a vaginal tear. In case this is the case, you need not worry. Get in touch with a gynecologist who can treat it,” says the doctor.

How is vaginismus treated?

The treatment revolves around relaxing the tense muscles. A gynecologist may suggest applying compounded creams, which can help ease the pain, says the expert.

“Your doctor may also suggest some exercises to relax your pelvic floor muscles. A sex therapist would also help you and your partner to find pleasure in intercourse again. But, the role of a psychiatrist in couple therapy is highly recommended; it includes psychological evaluation and assessment,” she states.

“In case you feel you have been suffering from vaginismus or any other problem concerning your vagina, do not shy away from showing it to a doctor. It is nothing to be embarrassed of,” Dr Madhushree concludes.

Latest News

