Women, this condition can lead to discomfort in the pelvic or vaginal areas; here’s what you can do

The walls of the vagina are coated by a thin layer of moisture, which provides an alkaline environment suitable for the sperm’s survival and travel for reproduction. The vagina also secretes thin, white substances to lubricate the vaginal wall and help in smooth sexual intercourse. However, when the vaginal wall secretes less moisture, it may lead to vaginal dryness.

Causes of vaginal dryness

According to Dr Jagriti Varshney, a gynaecologist and obstetrician, “One of the chief causes of vaginal dryness is decreasing oestrogen levels. As women age, they produce less and less oestrogen, especially when they reach menopausal age. It also causes the thinning of vaginal walls, which means it produces less moisture, leading to vaginal dryness.”

Other causes include

*Cigarette smoking

*Depression

*Breastfeeding

*Childbirth

*Excessive stress

*Vigorous exercise

*Cancer treatments

*Surgical removal of ovaries

At the same time, many medications can also reduce these secretions. Douching can also cause dryness, as well as some creams applied to the vaginal region.

Effects

There are numerous over-the-counter medications such as lubricants and moisturising creams that can be applied to the vagina to reduce discomfort and dryness. (Source: Freepik)

“Vaginal dryness can lead to discomfort in the pelvic or vaginal areas,” said Dr Varshney, explaining that it can also cause burning, pain during sexual intercourse, loss of interest in sex, soreness, light bleeding after intercourse, recurring urinary tract infections (UTIs) and vaginal itching or stinging.

Here is how you can treat vaginal dryness, as per the gynaecologist:

There are numerous over-the-counter medications such as lubricants and moisturising creams that can be applied to the vagina to reduce discomfort and dryness. These can help change the pH level of the vagina, helping in reducing the risk of a UTI. Ideally, the lubricant should be water-based, and not contain artificial colour or fragrances, which can cause irritation.

A healthcare professional can also prescribe oestrogen therapy by giving a pill, ring, or cream which produces oestrogen. While creams and rings release the hormone into the tissues, pills are used to treat menopause-like symptoms.

“It is normal to feel embarrassed because of vaginal dryness, however it is a common occurrence which affects many women, so, please freely discuss the symptoms with your physician or partner,” the expert concluded.

