Here’s what the colour of your vaginal discharge could mean

The fluid that comes out from one’s vagina, vaginal fluid, is completely natural and, in fact, is known to keep the organ clean and infection-free. “Discharge helps your vaginal tissues stay healthy, provides lubrication, and keeps your vagina clean,” added Ayurvedic expert Dr Nitika Kohli.

However, women may experience different colours, textures and amounts, depending on their age, menstrual cycle or an underlying health condition. As such, it is normal to wonder whether your discharge is normal or it needs to get checked.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Sharing the reasons behind vaginal discharge colour, Dr Kohli said that “the colour of the discharge can still be a tip-off that something isn’t quite right down there”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Nitika Kohli (@drnitikakohli)

Thick, white

According to the expert, thick and white discharge is normal. However, it could indicate a possible yeast infection if it is accompanied by itching, burning, and irritation.

Yellow

Consult an expert in case of a yellow discharge as it is “abnormal” and is a sign of a bacterial infection.

Brown

If you are having brown vaginal discharge, it may be caused by irregular period cycles. “If brown discharge keeps appearing, this could be a sign of uterine or cervical cancer,” she said.

Do you feel itching and burning sensations along with vaginal discharge? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Do you feel itching and burning sensations along with vaginal discharge? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Green

Green vaginal discharge is not normal and “is a sign of bacterial infection or sexually-transmitted infection,” Dr Kohli explained.

Further, the Ayurvedic expert added that the “symptoms of yeast infection include a thick, white, cottage cheese-like discharge, along with itching, redness, irritation and burning sensation”.

It is advised to immediately consult a doctor if your vaginal discharge has an unusual smell or appearance.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!