Monday, August 01, 2022

Here’s what the colour of your vaginal discharge could mean

Dr Nitika Kohli said that "the colour of the discharge can still be a tip-off that something isn’t quite right down there"

New Delhi
August 1, 2022
vaginal discharge, women healthIt is advised to immediately consult a doctor if your vaginal discharge has an unusual smell or appearance (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

The fluid that comes out from one’s vagina, vaginal fluid, is completely natural and, in fact, is known to keep the organ clean and infection-free. “Discharge helps your vaginal tissues stay healthy, provides lubrication, and keeps your vagina clean,” added Ayurvedic expert Dr Nitika Kohli.

However, women may experience different colours, textures and amounts, depending on their age, menstrual cycle or an underlying health condition. As such, it is normal to wonder whether your discharge is normal or it needs to get checked.

Sharing the reasons behind vaginal discharge colour, Dr Kohli said that “the colour of the discharge can still be a tip-off that something isn’t quite right down there”.

 

Thick, white

According to the expert, thick and white discharge is normal. However, it could indicate a possible yeast infection if it is accompanied by itching, burning, and irritation.

Yellow

Consult an expert in case of a yellow discharge as it is “abnormal” and is a sign of a bacterial infection.

Brown

If you are having brown vaginal discharge, it may be caused by irregular period cycles. “If brown discharge keeps appearing, this could be a sign of uterine or cervical cancer,” she said.

vaginal discharge Do you feel itching and burning sensations along with vaginal discharge? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Green

Green vaginal discharge is not normal and “is a sign of bacterial infection or sexually-transmitted infection,” Dr Kohli explained.

Further, the Ayurvedic expert added that the “symptoms of yeast infection include a thick, white, cottage cheese-like discharge, along with itching, redness, irritation and burning sensation”.

It is advised to immediately consult a doctor if your vaginal discharge has an unusual smell or appearance.

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

