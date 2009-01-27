Using water in toilet serious health risk; employee fired

An Australian-based engineering firm has reportedly sacked an employee for using water instead of toilet paper in the washroom.

While the company denied firing the employee,its manager Byron Carter said Filipino worker Amador Bernabe’s toilet habits posed a ‘serious health risk’ to his other employees and he had been counselled a number of times about the issue.

The 43-year-old machine operator was working for Townsville Engineering Industries (TEI) Bohle on a working visa from The Philippines and used water to clean himself instead of toilet paper,a local newspaper ‘The Townsville Bulletin’ reported.

Carter said health and hygiene issues had been raised by other staff members. “The issue concerning Bernabe is not about toilet etiquette,it is about hygiene and the health of other employees.”

“Bernabe’s technique to cleanse himself with water after his toiletry visits leaves the toilet cubical splashed with water suspected to be contaminated with faeces and wet soggy toilet paper lying on the floor,” Carter said.

“Other employees complain about the mess and the possible spread of disease and will not use the cubicles until they are cleaned and disinfected” he added.

