US withdraws Zika advisory for pregnant woman

Following a strong rebuttal from the Government of India, the US health monitor Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has withdrawn its Zika travel advisory against pregnant women travelling to India. It has also changed India’s status from “ongoing outbreak” to “current or past transmission but no current outbreak”.

Between September and November 2018, India witnessed outbreaks of Zika virus disease in Jaipur as well as Bhopal and its neighbouring districts in Madhya Pradesh. More than 150 cases were reported. No fresh cases of Zika virus disease were reported from both the states since end November 2018.

However, in December 2018, CDC issued an advisory. The US alert issued on December 13 stated, “An outbreak of Zika virus has been reported in India. Public health officials in India have reported an unusual increase in the number of confirmed Zika cases in Rajasthan and surrounding states. ” It added, “Pregnant women should not travel to areas with risk of Zika. This is because Zika infection during pregnancy can cause serious birth defects.”

This was a level 2 alert, which requires “enhanced protection”. The other levels on its three-tiered list are level 1, which calls for “usual precautions”, and level 3 that advises against “non-essential travel”.