Urinary urgency in 40s: Why women shouldn’t ignore this common symptom

Many women notice changes in their bladder habits as they move through their 40s, but symptoms such as a sudden urge to urinate, frequent trips to the bathroom, or difficulty holding urine are often brushed aside as a normal part of ageing. While occasional urinary urgency may not always signal a serious problem, persistent or worsening symptoms can affect daily activities, sleep, confidence, and overall quality of life. Despite how common these issues are, many women delay seeking medical advice due to embarrassment, lack of awareness, or the belief that nothing can be done about them.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

The 40s can be a period of significant hormonal and physical changes for women, particularly as the body transitions toward perimenopause and menopause. Fluctuating hormone levels, changes in pelvic floor strength, childbirth history, lifestyle factors, and certain medical conditions can all influence bladder function. As a result, urinary urgency may sometimes be one symptom of a broader change taking place in the body rather than an isolated issue.

Understanding why urinary urgency occurs, when it should raise concern, and what treatment options are available is important because early intervention can often improve symptoms and prevent them from becoming more disruptive over time. It also helps distinguish between changes that may be expected during midlife and symptoms that warrant further medical evaluation.

Why urinary urgency becomes more common in the 40s

Dr Gaana Sreenivas, Obstetrician & Gynaecologist at Bone and Birth Clinic and Rainbow Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, tells indianexpress.com, “Urinary urgency becomes increasingly common in women during their 40s because this is often the phase when perimenopausal hormonal changes begin to affect the urinary tract and pelvic tissues. Declining estrogen levels can reduce the elasticity and strength of the bladder, urethra, and surrounding pelvic structures, making women more susceptible to symptoms such as urgency and frequency.”

Additionally, she mentions that previous vaginal deliveries, especially multiple childbirths, can weaken the pelvic floor muscles over time. “Ageing itself contributes to changes in bladder capacity and function. While occasional urgency may not always indicate a serious problem, persistent symptoms should not be dismissed as a normal consequence of getting older.”

Warning signs that require medical evaluation

Dr Sreenivas says that women should seek medical evaluation if urinary urgency is “accompanied by urine leakage, burning or pain during urination, blood in the urine, recurrent urinary tract infections, difficulty emptying the bladder, or frequent nighttime urination that disrupts sleep.”

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These symptoms may indicate conditions such as overactive bladder, urinary tract infections, pelvic organ prolapse, bladder stones, or other underlying gynaecological and urological concerns. A common misconception is that bladder control problems are an inevitable part of ageing, but many of these conditions are treatable when identified early.

Managing urinary urgency and supporting bladder health

Managing urinary urgency often requires a combination of lifestyle measures and targeted treatment. Dr Sreenivas suggests that pelvic floor muscle exercises can significantly improve bladder control and support pelvic health. Maintaining a healthy weight, staying physically active, managing constipation, and limiting excessive caffeine, alcohol, and carbonated beverages can help reduce bladder irritation.

“Timed voiding and bladder training techniques are also effective for many women. Depending on the underlying cause, medical management may include medications, hormone-based therapies for select patients, physiotherapy, or other specialised interventions. The most important message is that urinary urgency is a symptom that deserves attention, not something women should silently accept as part of midlife,” concludes the expert.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.