Diet to exercise: Tips for managing involuntary urine leakage

Urinary incontinence is a common problem among middle-aged and elderly women. (Source: getty images)

Urinary incontinence is a common problem, especially among elderly women, that leads to leaking of urine occasionally when you cough or sneeze. Sometimes, the urge to urinate also becomes too sudden and strong.

Urinary continence usually is known to be triggered by everyday habits and underlying medical conditions like urinary tract infection and constipation or physical issues like menopause, hysterectomy or pregnancy, according to mayoclinic.org.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently took to Instagram to share some tips on how to keep urinary continence at bay and keep the bladder healthy. Here is what she suggested:

* Have khareek (dry dates) in the morning

* Sprouted and cooked moong and matki (moth bean)

* One teaspoon of ghee for breakfast, lunch and dinner

Along with maintaining a healthy diet, Diwekar also suggested these exercises to regulate urinary function:

Strength training: This includes exercises that help improve strength and endurance. They are designed to strengthen multiple muscle groups.

Kegel exercises: These are simple clench-and-release exercises to strengthen the pelvic floor muscles that support the uterus, bladder, small intestine, and rectum.

Read| A wellness coach explains how holding urine for too long can affect bladder health

Yoga asanas, especially Tadasana: Also known as Mountain pose, this is a standing asana that involves stretching while paying special attention to your breathing pattern.

So, in case you facing occasional urine leakage, these lifestyle changes might help you.

