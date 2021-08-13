Uric acid: Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar explains all about this metabolite

High uric acid levels in the body occur when our kidneys fail to eliminate it efficiently. However, most people aren’t aware that if left untreated, it can lead to a lot of health problems. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who regularly shares important pieces of advice on health and nutrition, took to Instagram to share information about uric acid, how it can affect us, how to keep it in check and also busted several myths surrounding it.

“All about uric acid — understanding uric acid, what to do to keep it in check, food, hydration and exercise. Reduce – smoking, alcohol, packaged food, long meal gaps and long sitting hours. Focus on – sleeping better, regular home-cooked food, hydration and exercise (sic),” she captioned a video in which she is explaining the same. Take a look.

What is uric acid?

“It is a natural waste product of the body that is generated daily. It comes from a chemical called purine which is created due to natural cell breakdown in our body. For females, the normal uric acid level is 2-6 and for males, it is about 3-7,” the nutritionist said.

When does the production of uric acid rise?

“Uric acid levels rise when your body is not able to effectively clear out the waste products. This happens when your body is not functioning the way it should, especially your kidneys. Mostly three activities lead to an increase in uric acid — smoking, alcohol and sitting. Therefore, we need to optimise the body’s functioning and support the clearance of waste by eliminating these three habits.”

According to Diwekar, “Rise in uric acid can lead to inflammation and reduced mobility in joints, and kidney stones”.

What to consume?

*Water: Increase your water intake, especially during the daytime.

*Fruits: Eating fresh and seasonal fruits every day will keep you hydrated. Banana works really well if you already have inflammation.

*Milk, curd and buttermilk: Add these three things to your diet to reduce uric acid. Especially, eating curd with raisins once every day is highly recommended. Buttermilk helps you stay hydrated and is good for your muscles and joints.

*Nuts: Having a handful of nuts every day will keep your uric acid level down.

*Pulses and sprouts: First soak, sprout and then cook pulses and sprouts before eating them in the right proportion.

What not to eat?

*Ketchup

*Tetra pack juices

*Chocolates, chips and biscuits

Exercises

She added, “Regular exercise plays a great role in keeping your uric acid levels down”.

*For every 30 minutes of sitting down, stand for at least three minutes.

*Climb at least one floor every day to keep the body mobile.

*Do strength training at least two days a week.

*Include stretches and Yoga in your routine.

“Have a glass of turmeric milk and stay away from gadgets before sleeping if you have trouble sleeping properly,” she suggested.

Busting myths about uric acid

*Consuming spinach won’t create a problem when eaten in proportion.

*Milk and milk products are safe to consume.

*You can eat eggs in proportion.

*Meat and fish won’t increase your uric acid levels. Thus, they are safe to consume if you eat them as a small part of your meal, two to three times a week.

*Whey proteins can be eaten right after your exercise.

*Eat millets in accordance with the season. However, don’t replace your rice and wheat with millets completely.