Uric acid is 7.5 mg/dL: Should you worry about gout?

A uric acid reading of 7.5 mg/dL can make you wonder whether something is wrong, especially if you have no symptoms. Should you change your diet? Do you need medicines? Or can you simply monitor the number?

We reached out to Dr Udit Gupta, Consultant, Nephrology, Renal Sciences, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, seeking answers.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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Does 7.5 mg/dL mean you have gout?

As per the nephrologist, the first thing to know is that 7.5 mg/dL is above the usual blood urate range used by many laboratories, although the reference range can vary slightly. But the number by itself does not tell you whether you have gout or need treatment.