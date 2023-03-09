Unseasonal rains hit parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat; how can it affect your health?

Unseasonal rains, accompanied by lightning, were reported on Monday evening in parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai and Pune, and parts of Gujarat including Valsad, Dang, Narmada, Surat and union territory Daman. According to newsonair.org, Amreli, Rajkot in the Saurashtra region and several parts of Kutch also witnessed hail showers. Also, parts of North Gujarat including Ahmedabad, Aravalli, Banaaskantha Sabarkantha, Patan and Mahesana also reported light rains. There were no immediate reports of damages due to the hailstorm, it read.

Considering these weather changes amid H3N2 and Covid cases, what should people keep in mind?

Dr Subhendu Mohanty, interventional cardiologist, Sharda Hospital, Noida said that unseasonal rains can affect us in mainly two ways:

*Increased incidence of respiratory infections and viral fever

*Those with a history of asthma and respiratory disorders may have an exacerbation

Agreeing, Dr Ravi Shekhar Jha, director and head, Pulmonology, Fortis Hospitals, Faridabad said that a moist atmosphere is a breeding ground for moulds and fungi which can trigger respiratory allergies. “That’s why we see many asthma exacerbations in such weather,” mentioned Dr Jha.

Keep your asthma and allergy under control (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Keep your asthma and allergy under control (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

He also mentioned that some of the common symptoms are frequent coughing, shortness of breath, feeling tired, wheezing, common cold, allergies, chest pain, and troubles while sleeping.

If authorities are not prepared for unseasonal rains, it may lead to flooding/waterlogging which increases the risk of water-borne diseases like typhoid and gastroenteritis, including cholera. “Mosquito breeding can start early and sudden spurt in mosquito-borne diseases may be seen,” Dr Jha warned.

How to stay safe?

Dr Jha shared the following recommendations:

*Keep your asthma and allergy under control. Especially if you see that your symptoms worsen with every rain, make sure that you do not stop your inhalers or nebulisers.

*Also, avoid sleeping in rooms with seepage issues, as it can also be a breeding ground for fungi.

*Clean up the water bodies in your home and do not let water accumulate.

*Drink only boiled water.

