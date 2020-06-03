These diet tips can boost your energy for the next cycling trip

United Nations celebrates June 3 as World Bicycle Day to encourage zero-emissions mobility and connectivity. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock/Pixabay Photo) United Nations celebrates June 3 as World Bicycle Day to encourage zero-emissions mobility and connectivity. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock/Pixabay Photo)

Cycling is one of the easiest recreational sports as it is easy to get hold of a bicycle and pedal away whenever you wish to. In India, children start cycling from the early days and some continue all through adulthood. Cycling is a beneficial activity as it aids heart health, healthy joints and organ functioning while helping maintain an optimum weight.

United Nations celebrates June 3 as World World Bicycle Day to encourage zero-emissions mobility and connectivity. The World Health Organization has recommended it both as a mode of transport and as a way of staying healthy during the global crisis.

Today is #WorldBicycleDay 🚲 This is an opportunity to take stock of the benefits of the bicycle both for staying healthy & as a sustainable mode of transport during (and after) the global crisis: https://t.co/eylBmscTUB#ForNature pic.twitter.com/5yIJsE8QMh — UN Environment Programme (@UNEP) June 3, 2020

It is great for the environment too, as it has a zero carbon footprint and there is no form of pollution involved. Cycling helps you travel and commute while encouraging a healthier and fitter version of yourself while not harming the environment.

But to keep things rolling, one needs to have a certain diet. Cycling is a cardio-based sport that demands a constant flow of energy in the body while one is engaged in it. Thus, the intake of calories plays a vital role in a cyclist’s diet.

Here are a few dietary recommendations for a cyclist to maintain a balanced diet of macro and micronutrition.

* Carbohydrates for energy and endurance – Carbohydrates ensure a constant flow of energy in the body for endurance and intense activities, thus making it as an essential nutrient required for the sport. It helps one to build stamina required to pedal constantly. One can take a proper amount of carbs before going for the sport and can also opt for a Carborance supplement that releases carbohydrates or electrolytes slowly in your body for constant energy supply for intense and prolonged activities, suggests Aman Puri, sports nutritionist, Noida Cycling Club.

Ensure at least one-fourth of your plate is protein. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Ensure at least one-fourth of your plate is protein. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

* A high protein diet – After any heavy ride, the body hits a term called fatigue, which is the formation of lactic acid in our muscles that causes leg-burning or muscle cramps. A cyclist who has participated in a multi-level stage race needs to recover for the next day after heavy endurance ride of every day. The proper intake of protein helps in repairing muscles, tissues and protein post-ride. It is also required for muscle building and repair of the body. For cyclists, protein is a crucial component as the action involves a lot of muscles.

Proper intake of fluids while cycling is required as we tend to lose a lot of electrolytes through sweat while cycling. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Proper intake of fluids while cycling is required as we tend to lose a lot of electrolytes through sweat while cycling. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

* Fat and electrolytes – Fat helps in keeping the overall body in proper balance, besides maintaining the triglycerides level of the body that are released by the body as fatty acids fuelling body movement and providing energy for body processes. “Proper intake of fluids while cycling is required as we tend to lose a lot of electrolytes through sweat while cycling. Our body needs enough electrolytes; therefore liquids like lemon water and a good amount of salt are required to replenish the micronutrients of the body, which are generally lost during the workout,” adds Puri.

