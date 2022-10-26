Unilever recalls select dry shampoo products with high benzene levels; find out how it harms your health

Just how harmful is benzene? Earlier this month, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced in a press release that Unilever US issued a “voluntary product recall” of select dry shampoo aerosol products produced prior to October 2021, from Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head), and TRESemmé due to “potentially elevated levels of benzene”.

It mentioned that benzene is classified as a “human carcinogen”, and that its exposure can occur by “inhalation, orally, and through the skin”. Per the statement, it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow, and blood disorders that can be “life-threatening”.

The FDA added in its announcement that benzene is “ubiquitous in the environment” and that human beings around the world have “daily exposures to it indoors and outdoors from multiple sources”.

What are these sources?

Dr Sakshi Srivastava, senior consultant, department of dermatology at Jaypee Hospital, Noida told indianexpress.com that people are exposed to it through a variety of sources, including gas stations, cigarettes, detergents, glues, and paints. “It is a colourless, combustible liquid with a sweet aroma, which swiftly evaporates when exposed to air. Although benzene can be created by natural processes like volcanoes and forest fires, human activity is the main cause of benzene exposure,” she said.

Short-term effects

According to the doctor, high concentrations of benzene in the air can have an adverse effect on the nervous system, resulting in fatigue, headaches, tremors, confusion, and/or unconsciousness.

“High amounts of benzene in food or drink can lead to nausea, vomiting, stomach discomfort, drowsiness, seizures, and a rapid/irregular heartbeat. In many cases, it can be fatal when inhaled or ingested in extremely-high concentrations. The skin, eyes, and throat can get irritated when exposed to benzene liquid or vapour. Blisters and redness can develop on the skin after contact to benzene,” she cautioned.

Advertisement

People are exposed to it through a variety of sources, including gas stations, cigarettes, detergents, glues, and paints. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) People are exposed to it through a variety of sources, including gas stations, cigarettes, detergents, glues, and paints. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Long-term effects

Dr Srivastava explained that the main area of the body affected by long-term benzene exposure is the bone marrow — the soft interior of the bone, where new blood cells are produced. She added that anaemia (low red blood cell count), which can make a person feel weak and exhausted, can develop from this.

• A low white blood cell count, which may possibly be fatal and reduce the body’s capacity to fight infections.

Advertisement

• Low blood platelet levels, which can cause excessive bleeding and bruising.

ALSO READ | What you need to know about male breast cancer

“There is some evidence that suggests prolonged exposure to benzene may be harmful for the reproductive system. It is unknown if benzene causes irregular menstrual cycles and ovarian shrinkage, as experienced by some women who inhaled high doses of the chemical for several months,” the doctor stated.

According to the expert, these are the tips to prevent benzene exposure:

– Be careful when purchasing cosmetics. Always check the ingredients for potentially dangerous substances.

– Avoid being around cigarette smoke. If you smoke, make an effort to stop. A significant source of benzene exposure is cigarette smoke.

Advertisement

– Use gas stations with vapour recovery equipment to absorb the fumes and pump gas slowly to try to reduce gasoline fumes. Avoid getting gasoline on your skin.

– Reducing the amount of time you spend near idling engines can help reduce your exposure to benzene-containing exhaust gases (as well as other potentially harmful chemicals).

Advertisement

– Refrain from inhaling solvent, paint, and art supply fumes, especially in stuffy areas.

What to do in case of exposure to benzene?

Advertisement

“For short-term exposure to high levels of benzene, it is recommended to get away from the source, remove any clothing that may have benzene on it, wash exposed areas with soap and get medical care at the earliest.

“In case you are exposed to benzene over a long period of time, consult a doctor. Benzene can be diagnosed in the blood or breath, and breakdown products of benzene can be measured in the urine. Only recent exposures to benzene can be detected by these tests. They cannot predict possible health effects,” the doctor concluded.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!