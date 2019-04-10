Unhealthy diet plan is more hazardous than smoking cigarettes: Study

The proverbial saying – ‘you are what you eat’ holds deep significance, as a recent study has revealed that an unhealthy or low-nutrient diet is more hazardous than smoking cigarettes. The study, published in the international medical journal The Lancet, observed and assessed the consumption of major foods and nutrients across 195 countries among adults over the age of 25.

Advertising

The study observed the relationship between suboptimal diet and the rate of mortality. Over 130 scientists from around 40 countries took part in the analysis, the results of which are sure to make you switch to a healthy diet immediately.

The study revealed that poor diet plans was the reason for deaths of over 10.9 million people among adults in the year 2017, while smoking was responsible for 8.0 million deaths. It further says that low intake of healthy food was the reason behind 50 per cent of the diet-related deaths.

The researchers also pointed out three specific eating habits – low intake of whole grains, low intake of fruits, and high consumption of sodium – had a harsh impact on people’s health.

According to the study, food items that are linked to high death rates are red meat, processed meats, sugar-sweetened beverages, and trans fatty acids among other foods.