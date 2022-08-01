scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 01, 2022

‘Sisters, not twins’: What a doctor says about having different sizes of breasts

“Every woman should know how her breast looks and feel so that she can seek opinion for any changes noticed," Dr Neha Gupta said

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 1, 2022 1:20:30 pm
Unequal BreastsBeing familiar with your breasts will help you notice small lumps or changes early when it can be brought to the notice of your doctor. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Breast sizes vary from person to person. But did you know that your breasts can vary in size from each other as well? Although experts call it ‘normal’, one must be careful in case of a sudden change in breast sizes.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Recently Dr Tanaya, popularly known as dr_cuterus on Instagram, took to the platform to share a post wherein she talked about uneven breast sizes. “It is totally normal for one of the boobs to be larger than the other. Usually, for most people, it is the left breast but if your right breast is bigger than your right breast, that is also normal,” she said in the video.

She added that the difference can be as large as one cup size, but went on to caution that in case of a sudden change in the size of breasts, then one must consult a doctor. Playing with words she said, “Breasts are sisters, not twins.”

Also Read | |Meet Shyja, the Kerala woman who ‘loves’ her moustache; Expert shares reasons behind facial hair growth in women

Agreed Dr Neha Gupta, Senior Consultant – Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Fortis Hospital Noida and said, “various factors can affect the size of the breast, including hormonal changes, puberty, and trauma.”

“But, if you notice irregular changes in your breasts — in size, density, or shape — which were not there earlier, or any bloody discharge from the nipple or soreness and puckering on the skin overlying the breast, then you should see a doctor,” Dr Gupta told indianexpress.com.

However, if the breasts have always been uneven in size then there is nothing to worry. Dr Gupta added that the size of the breast is not likely to make any difference to breastfeeding nor increases the risk of cancer. “If the size of the breast is asymmetric at end of puberty, then it is likely to stay that way,” she said, adding that while there is no medical reason to treat them, cosmetic surgery can be done to correct any bothersome difference in breast size.

Also Read | |Expert decodes the link between diabetes and dry eyes

Further, stressing on the need to get any new changes checked, Dr Gupta said that mammography is used to screen for breast cancers, however in young women “ultrasound of the breast can identify any benign lesion and further biopsy can rule out any malignant changes.”

Urging women to do a self-examination of the breasts, Dr Gupta said, “Every woman should know how her breast looks and feel so that she can seek opinion for any changes noticed.” Family history of breast cancer, obesity, and alcohol among others are some of the risk factors for breast cancer, Dr Gupta said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...
‘This government uses bulldozers on the ground and bulldozes us inside Pa...Premium
‘This government uses bulldozers on the ground and bulldozes us inside Pa...
Explained: India’s unique jobs crisisPremium
Explained: India’s unique jobs crisis
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success storiesPremium
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success stories

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Patra Chawl redevelopment case: After searching his home for 9 hours, ED arrests Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut

2

Underweight once, Achinta Sheuli does heavy lifting to extend India’s golden run at Commonwealth Games weightlifting

3

Illegal cash: Jharkhand MLAs held, colleague blames Sarma

4

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

5

On food inflation, the humble tomato has challenged the mighty RBI

Featured Stories

August 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bill To Curb Press
August 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bill To Curb Press
On food inflation, the humble tomato has challenged the mighty RBI
On food inflation, the humble tomato has challenged the mighty RBI
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...
PM and President’s photos in govt ads: Supreme Court ruling, High Court i...
PM and President’s photos in govt ads: Supreme Court ruling, High Court i...
Back from obscurity, Simranjit Singh Mann ruffles feathers; next target: ...
Back from obscurity, Simranjit Singh Mann ruffles feathers; next target: ...
Keep your eyes on the road to 2024, BJP tells its UP leaders at 3-day tra...
Keep your eyes on the road to 2024, BJP tells its UP leaders at 3-day tra...
Salman Khan gets Arms license after request citing death threats

Salman Khan gets Arms license after request citing death threats

Commit an act of terrorism, you will pay the cost: TN Governor

Commit an act of terrorism, you will pay the cost: TN Governor

ITR filing deadline is over: What to do if you did not file your return
Explained

ITR filing deadline is over: What to do if you did not file your return

For India’s effort to ban disposable plastic, one state offers a playbook
From NYT

For India’s effort to ban disposable plastic, one state offers a playbook

Musi flood a call to protect river, integrate locals in development plan
Hyderabad

Musi flood a call to protect river, integrate locals in development plan

I have a strong association with Jharkhand: Rasika Dugal

I have a strong association with Jharkhand: Rasika Dugal

Chess robot that broke child’s finger faces shutdown

Chess robot that broke child’s finger faces shutdown

Rains, falling prices prompt farmers to shift from pulses to cotton

Rains, falling prices prompt farmers to shift from pulses to cotton

What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which ED has held Sanjay Raut?
Explained

What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which ED has held Sanjay Raut?

Naysayers are wrong, India does have success stories
Express Opinion

Naysayers are wrong, India does have success stories

Premium
The Queer phenomena called Meena Kumari

The Queer phenomena called Meena Kumari

Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue shoot makes us uncomfortable
Express Opinion

Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue shoot makes us uncomfortable

Premium

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Taapsee-Pannu birthday, lifestyle gallery
Happy birthday, Taapsee Pannu: A look at the ‘Dobaaraa’ actor’s best style moments
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 01: Latest News
Advertisement