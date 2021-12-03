Can wearing an underwired bra cause breast cancer? Know what experts say

Love them or hate them, bras are an integral part of a woman’s wardrobe. But, despite being a common piece of clothing, there are many myths that surround bras.

The most common ones being that wearing a bra at night, and wearing an underwire bra causes cancer. Is it so?

Dr Tanaya, who describes herself as a ‘millennial doctor’ on Instagram, shared an informative post that dismissed underwired bras as cancer causing agents. Check out the post here:

“You can wear an underwired bra if you like, it will not give you breast cancer. Wearing a bra, wearing a bra at night, or underwired bras are not associated with breast cancer,” she said.

However, she added that women can face discomfort while wearing an underwired bra if the wire starts poking out of the casing, which may also hurt, “The only problem that comes with an underwired bra is when the wire starts poking out, which makes it painful, or if you are wearing an ill-fitting bra.”

Agreed Dr Sandeep Nayak P, Director, Department of Surgical Oncology & Robotic & Laparoscopic Surgery, Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru, and said: ”Cancer is caused by changes in DNA and cannot be caused by factors other than age, heredity, and so on. What one wears has no bearing on the disease-causing cellular alterations.”

He added that there is no current medical research that suggests a link between underwired bras and cancer. “Earlier research considered that the under-wire caused internal compression and lymphatic obstruction in the body, but scientific research shows no link between the two,” he told indianexpress.com.

He also dismissed any long-term health hazards that underwired bras may cause, but agreed that comfort should be paramount. ”Ill-fitting bras might cause compression and numbness, but they haven’t been linked to any health issues. People are free to wear whatever they like because it has no bearing on their overall health or well-being,” he stressed.

He mentioned that no type of undergarment plays a role or has an impact on the development of any disease, especially cancer.

