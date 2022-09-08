scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Can baked snacks, fizzy drinks, ready-to-eat items cause bowel cancer, heart problems?

In the latest study, published in British Medical Journal, researchers examined this association in US adults whose dietary intake was assessed every four years using detailed food frequency questionnaires

ultra-processed foodsHigh intake of ultra-processed foods is associated with an elevated risk of cardiovascular disease, bowel (colorectal) cancer and death (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Ultra-processed food items are known to be extremely harmful to our health, as well as the environment. This is because such foods constitute high amounts of processed sugar, salt and fat, and lack essential nutrients such as vitamins and fibre. But, did you know that a high intake of ultra-processed foods is also linked to an elevated risk of bowel cancer and heart problems?

In the latest study, published in British Medical Journal, researchers examined this association in US adults – 46,341 men and 159,907 women – whose dietary intake was assessed every four years using detailed food frequency questionnaires.

Taking into account medical and lifestyle factors, the food items were categorised by degree of processing and the rate of colorectal cancer was measured over a period of 24-28 years.

Result

The finding showed that compared with those in the lowest fifth of ultra-processed food consumption, men in the highest fifth of consumption had a 29 per cent higher risk of developing colorectal cancer. Among women, however, no such association between overall ultra-processed food consumption and the risk of colorectal cancer was observed.

But, categorically, higher consumption of ready-to-eat/heat food among women and meat/poultry/seafood-based ready-to-eat products and sugar-sweetened beverages among men posed a risk of colorectal cancer.

Another study, published alongside, showed that increased ultra-processed consumption is associated with higher cardiovascular and mortality and states that: “Ultra-processed food intake…remained associated with mortality even after the poor nutritional quality of the diet was accounted for.”

Agreeing with the study, Dr Subharata Das, Consultant-Surgical Oncology, Paras Hospital, said that a high intake of ultra-processed foods is associated with an elevated risk of cardiovascular disease, bowel (colorectal) cancer and death. “Ultra-processed foods include packaged baked goods and snacks, fizzy drinks, sugary cereals, and ready-to-eat or heat products that are heavy in added sugar, fat, and/or salt but low in vitamins and fibre. Men are more likely to develop colorectal cancer, while women and men who eat a lot of ultra-processed foods are more likely to develop heart disease.”

He suggested to minimise the consumption of such food items and, instead, opt for unprocessed or minimally-processed foods and fresh food.

