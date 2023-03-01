Know about the common types of sports injuries and ways to prevent them

Sports injuries are very common, and most of these are caused by overuse of our muscles and joints or when greater pressure is applied to them. In fact, sports injuries may not only occur while participating in a sport, but they may also happen during regular exercise. To understand more about such injuries and why they happen, we reached out to Dr Biren Nadkarni, senior consultant, Orthopedic and Joint Replacement Surgeon, Sitaram Bhartia Institute and Holy Family Hospital, and medical director, Joint and Bone Solutions, New Delhi.

According to him, one is at risk of sports injuries if

– one hasn’t been regularly active

– one doesn’t warm up properly before exercise

– one plays contact sports

Dr Biren also listed some of the common sports injuries:

Ankle sprains: Ligaments are pieces of tissue that connect two bones to one another in a joint. According to the expert, overstretching or tearing the ligaments results in a sprain.

Muscle pull: Muscle pulls are very common and can happen to any athlete. Small tears occur within that, which lead to a strain when the muscle is stretched too far or exceeds its tensile load. Inadequate warm-up exercises, muscle fatigue, lack of flexibility, and muscle weakness can cause all kinds of athletes to pull a muscle.

Lower back pain: Usually lower back pain affects runners, cyclists, golfers, tennis, and baseball players. Bulging discs, back spasms, stress fractures sciatica are some types of lower back pain. Improper training techniques, weakness (especially of the core muscles), and poor preparation are the most common reason for sports-related back pain. Dr Biren also said that the slightest discrepancy in leg length can also cause back pain in runners as well as poor lower limb biomechanics or inadequate footwear.

Shin splints: It is mostly caused by inflammation of the muscles and their attachments to the shin bone (Tibia); it causes aching or stabbing pain on the insides of the lower leg. It mainly occurs in runners when the muscles around the tibia become inflamed.

Here’s how to prevent injuries (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s how to prevent injuries (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Tennis elbow: One develops a tennis elbow when the forearm is overused by repetitive movements in sports like tennis, golf, and badminton. These are the muscles that pull the wrist back. The tendons of the forearm that insert into the side of the elbow region tend to inflame that result in acute pain.

Groin strain: It results from putting too much strain on the muscles of groin and thigh. Athletes are more at the risk of groin strain in sports like soccer, hockey, basketball, volleyball and even racket sports, as it is usually caused by sudden movements like twisting while running or jumping; the muscles situated in the upper thigh area that serve to pull the legs together tend to get strained.

ACL injuries: The anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) holds the leg bone to the knee. Elucidating that it is the most common knee injury with sudden cuts or strain that can tear the ACL, Dr Biren said that a complete tear can make the dreaded pop sound. “According to the severity of the injury, to regain full function of the knee, ACL reconstruction surgery may be required,” he told indianexpress.com.

How to prevent them?

The immediate treatment to most of these injuries is following the RICE protocol – rest, ice and compression, and elevation, said Dr Biren.

One must seek advice of a orthopaedic doctor for further treatment and rehabilitation. “For best results, follow the RICE method within the first 24 to 36 hours after the injury. It can help reduce swelling and prevent additional pain and bruising in the early days after a sports injury. While the recovery period of some injuries may span from few days to weeks, other injuries like meniscal tear, cruciate ligament tear, or focal cartilage defects may require a surgical treatment,” said Dr Biren.

How to avoid sports injuries

Use proper techniques

Learn the proper way to move during your sport or activity. Different types of exercise require different stances and postures. For example, in some sports, bending your knees at the right time can help avoid an injury to your spine or hips.

Use proper equipment

Wear the right shoes. Make sure you have the proper athletic protection. Ill-fitting shoes or gear can increase your risk for injury.

Don’t overdo it

Don’t overdo anything, be it sports or exercise. If you do get hurt, make sure you’re healed before you start the activity again. Don’t try to “work through” the pain.

Cool down

Remember to cool down after your activity. Usually, this involves doing the same stretching and exercises involved in a warm up.

Resume activity slowly

The expert recommended that one should stay away from nursing their injury for too long. “Excessive rest may delay healing. After the initial 48-hour period of RICE, you can start using heat to help relax tight muscles. Take things slowly, and ease back in to exercise or your sport of choice,” said Dr Biren.

