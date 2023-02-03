Can type 2 diabetics have grapes? If yes, which variety, at what time, and how much?

People with type 2 diabetes have to follow many diet restrictions to regulate their blood sugar levels. As such, they may not be allowed to eat some calorie-dense foods or those that are sweet in nature. But then, since they are always advised to have seasonal, local, and fresh foods, can they have grapes? If yes, how much, at what time, and which ones — black, green, or red?

Let’s first understand the basics of type 2 diabetes

Type 2 diabetes is characterised by the body’s inability to produce enough insulin or its resistance to it. Obesity, decreased physical exercise, and consumption of foods with a high glycemic index (GI) load are major predisposing factors in the development of type 2 diabetes, a 2009- National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) study noted. The GI is used to evaluate the rise in blood glucose levels in response to food and also indicates the quality of carbohydrates in it. Further, the glycemic load (GL) is used to provide information about the number of carbohydrates in a food and the insulin demand. As such, individuals with diabetes are advised to maintain a diet of low-GL foods since they help improve diabetes symptoms.

So, can diabetics have grapes?

“Grapes are a storehouse of nutrients and are full of antioxidants, polyphenols, and flavonoids, all having a role in the prevention of chronic diseases such as diabetes,” said Garima Goyal, a registered dietitian.

The NCBI study also stated that grapes have a mean GI, and GL in the low range. However, little research has been performed with grapes and/or grape products to determine the glycemic response, either alone or with a meal. “Grapes and other fruits contain numerous polyphenols, including the stilbene resveratrol, the flavanol quercetin, catechins, and anthocyanins that have shown potential for reducing hyperglycemia, improving beta-cell function, and protecting against beta-cell loss. Therefore, with a low mean GI and GL, grapes or grape products may provide health benefits to type 2 diabetics,” it read.

The lower the GI of a food is, the more acceptable it is for diabetics, Goyal said, adding that the GI of grapes is 53.

What should diabetics keep in mind?

According to Goyal, fruit sugar or ‘fructose’, doesn’t cause the same impact that refined sugars cause in the body. “Fruit sugar is slowly digested and absorbed in the body and doesn’t cause sudden spike in blood sugar levels. Though grapes contain natural sugars, they also have good amount of antioxidants that possess strong anti-inflammatory and free radical scavenging properties. They also have an anti carcinogenic effect,” Goyal said.

Should diabetics have whole grape or grape juice?

They should prefer having grapes as a whole with the skin, rather than having grape juice which is devoid of the fibre content.

When to have?

Rajeswari V Shetty, consultant and HOD-Dietetics, SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim shared that diabetics can have grapes as mid-morning or mid evening snack.

Which variety is better?

Which variety?

Choose grapes in any colour as all the varieties contain equivalent and appreciable amount of vitamins, minerals, and fibre. Talking about polyphenols, darker grapes have more of them, said Goyal. But Shetty mentioned that red grapes are preferred over green grapes due to the presence of anthocyanins and the high content of resveratrol. “Dark red and purple grapes have more antioxidants than green or white grapes, which can help protect cells from free radicals,” she said.

Which one is the best?

According to Shetty, black grapes are considered the “best choice” as they have an abundant supply of powerful antioxidants, including fibre and phenolic acids like caffeic acid. “These acids provide anti-inflammatory, anticancer, cardioprotective, and blood sugar-regulating benefits,” Shetty said.

Quantity matters

Controlling the portion size while consuming grapes only benefits. “One serving of fruit is usually recommended to a diabetic, where one serving means 15 grams of carbohydrates. So for this amount of carbs, consume 15-17 grapes. This way of counting grapes is beneficial when diet is planned keeping in mind carbohydrate exchanges,” Goyal told indianexpress.com.

Best way to have it for better nutrition

For a diabetic, eating a few grapes won’t cause any harm. “But if you are still worried of its effects on blood sugar levels, try pairing it up with a source of healthy fat or protein. You can add them to your bowl of salad,” suggested Goyal.

What more?

Notably, for a non-diabetic or pre-diabetic, having grapes is very beneficial because the polyphenols and flavonoids in all the varieties of grapes possess anti-diabetic properties. “Also the phytochemical in grapes, known as resveratrol, helps to lower the blood sugar levels by increasing insulin sensitivity. This plant compound also has properties to lower the blood pressure,” Goyal said.

