Type 2 diabetic shares high-protein breakfasts that helped her HbA1c drop from 13.3 to 5.9 ‘without medication’

Sneha, a type 2 diabetic and content creator, has been documenting her diabetes remission journey online for the last few months. In her recent upload, she shared a carousel of her go-to meals, captioning it: “The breakfast that helped me bring my HbA1c from 13.3 to 5.9 and manage my Type 2 diabetes without medication”.

Here’s everything she started her mornings with:

Sourdough bread with 3 eggs, guava and avocado

Boiled eggs, spinach and millet kanji

Paneer veggie chilla

Pesarattu

Veggie stuffed omelette, chia seeds with yoghurt and protein powder

Paneer idli, sambar, beans and tofu

Paneer poha and boiled eggs

Wheat daliya, boiled eggs with moringa powder and buttermilk

Scrambled eggs and millet kanji

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

However, Sneha also pointed out that one breakfast didn’t magically lower her HbA1c. “It was the consistent habits, movement, food choices, weight management and lifestyle changes that helped me get here,” she further mentioned in the caption of her Instagram post.