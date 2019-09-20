Type 2 diabetes: Can raisins help control blood sugar levels?

A chronic condition that has reached epidemic proportions among adults and children worldwide, uncontrolled diabetes can lead to many serious consequences including heart disease, kidney disease, and even blindness. Since an uncontrolled diet can lead to raised blood sugar levels, diabetics are advised to keep their sugar and insulin levels in check at all times — for which they are asked to avoid sugar or sugary foods. But what about dried fruits, especially raisins?

Essentially sun-dried seedless grapes, raisins are nutritional powerhouses which are packed with health-promoting nutrients. Naturally rich in potassium, magnesium, and an array of antioxidants, raisins contain no saturated fat or cholesterol. They are also excellent sources of fibre.

Research has consistently shown that consuming highest levels of fruit or fruit fibre has a distinctly lower risk of coronary heart disease than those who ate the smallest amount of fibre. Similarly, risk of stroke, blood pressure and cholesterol can be reduced through consumption of fibre. In fact, raisins even have the potential to lower blood pressure. As per a 2015 randomised study of raisins versus alternative snacks on glycemic control and other cardiovascular risk factors in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus, compared to alternative processed snacks, those who consumed raisins had a significant 23 per cent reduction in postprandial (after fasting) glucose levels. Also compared to snacks, those who consumed raisins had a 19 per cent reduction in fasting glucose and 0.12 per cent reduction in hemoglobin A1c, although these latter findings did not achieve statistical significance.

A 2013-study of glycemic response to corinthian raisins in healthy subjects and in type 2 diabetes mellitus patients found that glycemic and insulinemic responses were decreased after raisin consumption compared to reference.

As a rating scale, glycemic index (GI) is used to determine how particular foods impact a person’s blood sugar. While highly processed foods, such as white bread, have a high GI, foods like vegetables, fruits, and whole wheat-based products have a lower GI and do not dramatically raise blood sugar levels.

Studies have found that raisins also enhance satiety, decrease appetite, and offer an effective way to incorporate a fiber-rich, antioxidant-packed food into your diet.

So what’s the bottomline? Diabetics who are regular with their medicines can have raisins but its good to keep a check on the quantity consumed.