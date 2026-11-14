Type 2 diabetes remission in 90 days: What an endocrinologist wants you to know

Can you fix Type 2 diabetes in 90 days? With growing awareness about the role of diet, exercise and weight management in blood sugar control, many people are exploring whether lifestyle changes can help them reverse the condition within three months.

Dr Himika Chawla, Senior Consultant, Endocrinology and Diabetology, PSRI Hospital, explains whether Type 2 diabetes can go into remission in 90 days, what lifestyle changes can help and whether patients can eventually stop their medication.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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Can you reverse Type 2 diabetes in 90 days?

Yes, some people with Type 2 diabetes can achieve remission within 90 days. However, the likelihood depends on individual health factors, including how long they have had the condition, their weight, insulin resistance and pancreatic function.