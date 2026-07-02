‘Do not do this’: Type 1 diabetic Aishwarya Sakhuja warns against ignoring low blood sugar

Actor Aishwarya Sakhuja, who has been a type 1 diabetic since 2018, shared an Instagram post cautioning against taking low blood sugar lightly. “Do not do this. Waiting until the last minute to correct hypoglycaemia (low blood sugar) is risky because your body and brain don’t have much buffer when glucose levels drop,” she wrote.

She went on to explain why “acting early matters,” citing reasons such as the brain’s need for glucose and the escalation of symptoms.

“You may lose the ability to respond if you delay treatment. This is especially dangerous if you’re alone,” Aishwarya, 41, added.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.