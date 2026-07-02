‘Do not do this’: Type 1 diabetic Aishwarya Sakhuja warns against ignoring low blood sugar

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Actor Aishwarya Sakhuja, who has been a type 1 diabetic since 2018, shared an Instagram post cautioning against taking low blood sugar lightly. “Do not do this. Waiting until the last minute to correct hypoglycaemia (low blood sugar) is risky because your body and brain don’t have much buffer when glucose levels drop,” she wrote.
She went on to explain why “acting early matters,” citing reasons such as the brain’s need for glucose and the escalation of symptoms.
“You may lose the ability to respond if you delay treatment. This is especially dangerous if you’re alone,” Aishwarya, 41, added.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
She mentioned that she would soon explain why “acting early matters,” listing reasons including the brain’s need for glucose and the need to act as you feel symptoms or see a drop:
Follow the 15–15 rule:
*Take 15g of fast-acting carbs (juice, glucose tablets)
*Recheck in 15 minutes
*Don’t wait for it to “get worse” to justify treating it
To verify, we reached out to Dr Vijay Negalur, HoD, diabetology, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, who concurred that when blood sugar drops, the body gives warning signs such as sweating, shakiness, dizziness, or sudden hunger. “Ignoring these early signs may lead to a further drop, which can affect brain function. In severe cases, it can cause confusion, fainting, or even loss of consciousness. Acting early helps avoid these complications,” said Dr Negalur.
Common reasons include skipping meals, long gaps between eating, excessive physical activity, or taking medication without enough food. “Stress or irregular sleep can also affect glucose levels. Many people do not realise how quickly these factors can lower sugar levels.”
It is important to respond immediately. “Consuming a quick source of sugar, like fruit juice, glucose tablets, or a small sugary snack, can help raise levels. Waiting to see if it gets better can worsen the situation,” said Dr Negalur.
Dr Negalur advised that regular meals, balanced snacks, and not skipping food are essential. “Including protein and complex carbohydrates helps keep sugar levels steady. Carrying a small snack when going out can also be helpful, especially for those who are active or on medication.”
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If low sugar episodes happen frequently or without a clear reason, it is important to consult a doctor. Treatment plans or meal patterns may need to be adjusted.
Recognising early signs and acting promptly can help maintain blood sugar levels and prevent unnecessary risks.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.