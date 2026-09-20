Twinkle Khanna’s ‘desi jugaad’ to keep cockroaches and ants out of your kitchen

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Twinkle Khanna is tired of entertaining late-night guests — whether they are six-legged or two. Taking to Tweak India’s Instagram, the author shared her “desi jugaad that may keep cockroaches and red ants from making your kitchen into their garba ground”. Her trick? Spraying a mixture of bay leaves, cloves and vinegar in the corners of your drawers and cabinets.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Here’s the full recipe:
“If only I could spray this on humans, then I wouldn’t have any late-night visitors — not of the six-legged, nor of the two-legged kind,” Khanna further joked.
Dr Brunda M S, Sr. Consultant – Internal Medicine, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, says that DIY pest sprays made with common household ingredients may sometimes help repel certain pests because of their smell or other properties. However, they should not be considered a complete solution or a substitute for proper pest control, especially when there is a persistent infestation.
“People should also be careful not to spray any homemade mixture directly on food, cooking utensils or surfaces that come into contact with food unless it is known to be safe,” she tells indianexpress.com.
According to Dr Brunda, keeping the kitchen clean is essential because food particles, moisture, grease and waste can attract cockroaches, ants, flies and other pests. She reiterates that dirty surfaces, utensils and sponges can allow harmful germs to multiply and increase the risk of food contamination and stomach infections. Therefore regular cleaning helps keep food preparation areas safe and hygienic.
For better kitchen hygiene, Dr Brunda recommends the following:
Finally, she also suggests maintaining good ventilation and hand hygiene before and during food preparation.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.