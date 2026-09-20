Twinkle Khanna’s ‘desi jugaad’ to keep cockroaches and ants out of your kitchen

Twinkle Khanna is tired of entertaining late-night guests — whether they are six-legged or two. Taking to Tweak India’s Instagram, the author shared her “desi jugaad that may keep cockroaches and red ants from making your kitchen into their garba ground”. Her trick? Spraying a mixture of bay leaves, cloves and vinegar in the corners of your drawers and cabinets.

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Here’s the full recipe:

Crush 8-10 cloves and 2-3 bay leaves.

Boil them in one cup of water and one cup of vinegar.

Strain the liquid.

Pour it in a spray bottle.

“If only I could spray this on humans, then I wouldn’t have any late-night visitors — not of the six-legged, nor of the two-legged kind,” Khanna further joked.