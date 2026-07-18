Twinkle Khanna’s ‘hot flushes travel guide’ suggests drowning sorrows — ‘but not in alcohol’

Twinkle Khanna’s latest getaway to Taormina, a stunning, cliffside resort town on Sicily’s east coast, turned into a physiological nightmare — all thanks to menopause. “I went to see a volcano. Unfortunately, I brought one with me,” she shared in her Instagram post, encouraging her audience to climb to Mount Etna and feel a kinship as you walk along the slopes. “Her eruptions are worse than yours. Possibly,” she added in her signature caustic humour. And speaking of travelling to places where the weather and body have had a disagreement, Khanna also shared in the caption of her post: “Drown your sorrows, but not in alcohol. It will only make your condition worse. Go snorkelling around Isola Bella instead. No one can talk to you underwater.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Does alcohol make menopause feel worse?

Dr Ritambhara Bhalla, Associate Director of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Chandigarh, says that this link between alcohol and menopause symptoms is well-documented in medical research.

“Alcohol exacerbates several menopausal symptoms, from hot flashes and sleep disturbances to mood swings and metabolic changes,” she explains, further listing out all the ways in which drinking alcohol worsens menopausal symptoms:

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More hot flashes and night sweats: The drop in estrogen levels during menopause affects the body’s ability to regulate temperature. Alcohol, especially wine and spirits, dilates blood vessels, leading to increased body heat and more frequent hot flashes.

Disturbed sleep: While alcohol may initially induce drowsiness, it ultimately disrupts sleep by interfering with REM cycles. “Many women already struggle with sleep during menopause, and alcohol only worsens this by causing fragmented rest,” says Dr Bhalla.

Mood swings: Estrogen plays a key role in stabilizing mood by regulating serotonin and dopamine. Alcohol disrupts these neurotransmitters, potentially worsening anxiety, mood swings, and even depression.

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Weight gain: Menopause naturally slows metabolism, and alcohol—being high in empty calories—can contribute to increased weight gain, particularly around the abdomen. It also affects insulin sensitivity, heightening the risk of metabolic syndrome and type 2 diabetes.

Osteoporosis: With declining estrogen levels, postmenopausal women are already at risk for osteoporosis. Alcohol can further accelerate bone loss and increase fracture risk.

Heart problems: Estrogen offers protective benefits to the heart, but its decline makes women more susceptible to cardiovascular disease. Alcohol raises blood pressure and cholesterol levels, increasing the chances of heart-related complications.

What to note

Dr Bhalla says that you do not need to quit alcohol altogether. But moderation is crucial.

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“One drink per week is unlikely to cause major harm, but excessive or frequent consumption can intensify menopause symptoms and pose long-term health risks,” she advises. And in case you experience severe symptoms, it can help if you reduce alcohol intake further or eliminate it altogether.

“Prioritising hydration, a balanced diet, and medical guidance can significantly improve well-being during menopause,” she concludes.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.