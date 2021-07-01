scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 01, 2021
Twinkle Khanna shares the many ways in which she uses citrus peel

Citrus peel is known to have a high nutritional value

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 1, 2021 7:10:56 pm
twinkle khannaTwinkle Khanna revealed she eats orange peel. (Source: twinklerkhanna/Instagram)

While citrus is good for boosting immunity levels, its peel is not any less beneficial. You can use it in many ways; Twinkle Khanna recently showed how.

Taking to Instagram, the 47-year-old shared she does not just eat an orange but also its peel. “A secret-I eat citrus peels as well, orange peels have more fibre than the fleshy fruit.”

Twinkle further said that she also uses powdered rind as a body scrub, and even adds it to her garden patch.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

Also Read |Thought about eating the orange peel? Here's what you should know

Citrus peel is known to have a high nutritional value. It is rich in fibre, protein, fat and vitamin C. The peel is also known to have antibacterial properties that help fight disease-causing bacteria. Therefore, it can also prevent skin infections, according to Healthline.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

It is also rich in antioxidants that are linked to reduced risk of heart diseases. Containing compounds like flavonoids and pectin, it can help tackle problems like high blood pressure and cholesterol. Some studies also claim that flavonoids in the peel can help reduce the risk of certain types of cancer, especially that of the stomach.

How do you use citrus peel?

