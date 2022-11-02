Top 5 ‘most underrated tips’ to lose 2-3 kg every month

Are you, despite trying numerous “effective” weight loss techniques, unable to lose those extra kilos? Then, probably, it is time to re-look and re-analyse your fitness game and also make certain necessary tweaks to see visible results and reach your goals. All this may come across as being difficult, but what if we tell you that all you need to do is make some “underrated changes” — as shared by Simran Valecha, a sustainable weight loss coach.

Taking to Instagram, the expert shared the top 5 “most underrated tips”, and also gave a reason for each one of them. Take a look at what she had to say:

Replace soup and salad with a balanced meal

A diet consisting of soups and salads will only leave you feeling hungry and with a lot of nutritional deficiencies. Such a diet will, eventually, lead to hair fall and deteriorating skin health. This is why it is essential to consume a balanced meal with carbs, protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals so you’re satiated and also lose weight.

Add 30 to 60 seconds of cardio between your weighted sets

Doing so will allow your muscles to actually recover and also increase your heart rate between sets, ensuring you continue to burn fat even after your workout is over.

Move your body throughout the day

In addition to your workout hour(s), make sure to remain active throughout the day. It helps boost your metabolic rate in the long run.

Replace juices and smoothies with fresh fruits

This helps avoid (and even cut own) excess sugar intake that comes from juicing your fruits.

Stop stressing (about cutting down on sugar and packaged foods)

“Life is hectic, accept it and make the healthiest choice in that moment for yourself and move on! Stressing about the food you eat will not only ruin your relationship with food but also slow down your weight loss process,” said Valecha.

Agreed nutritionist and lifestyle educator, Karishma Chawla, who added that losing more than 2-3 kgs a month is also possible; “all it takes is to understand the relationship between your body and food,” she told indianexpress.com.

Elucidating, she shared two aspects:

*One must understand the concept of bio-individuality, which states that one diet doesn’t fit all or one person’s food is another’s poison. “Hence, it is important to follow a plan and adopt a lifestyle that aligns with your body to give you best results,” she said.

*One must “eat foods that suit your body”. “You can be on the best diet and supplements but if you eat foods that do not align with your body then it will actually lead to inflammation and resist weight loss. So, it is important to keep the gut health and food sensitivities in place,” she mentioned.

Chawla shared a sample diet plan for weight loss/fat loss

*Start with a vegetable smoothie in the morning. This helps to detox the liver and help with hormone health aiding fat loss.

*Stick to two fruits a day — low sugar, high fibre fruits like apple, pear or papaya in the first half of the day to maximise fat loss.

*Eat three servings of protein such as legumes, eggs, chicken, fish, nuts, seeds and protein powders.

*Consume eight servings of fibre for eg, vegetable smoothie, soup, salads and vegetables. “They help with satiety, and are thermogenic foods that help to lose fat,” Chawla said.

*Consume 2-3 litres of water, regular exercise and get adequate sunshine.

*Drop foods that give you bloating, acid reflux, constipation and gas. They create inflammation in the body.

*”Take care of the gut, add a probiotic supplement or have cultured foods that help to increase the beneficial bacteria in the gut that aid with fat loss for eg sauerkraut, kimchee, kefir, kombucha, miso and tempeh,” she suggested.

