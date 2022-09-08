scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

TV anchor experiences ‘beginnings of a stroke’ on live TV; some early symptoms to look out for

"At this point, doctors think I had the beginnings of a stroke, but not a full stroke," she revealed later

julie chin, tv anchor, strokeJulie experienced stroke symptoms on TV (Source: Mike Sington/Twitter)

Julie Chin, a television news anchor in Oklahoma, suffered an onset of a stroke during a live telecast recently. While reporting on NASA’s postponed Artemis-I launch, Chin suddenly started struggling to form words. “I’m sorry,” she said. “Something is going on with me this morning, and I apologise to everybody.” After being unable to continue with the show, she handed over the broadcast to the weather team. “Let’s just go ahead and send it on to meteorologist Annie Brown.” Fortunately, her co-workers were quick to recognise a medical emergency and called 911.

“The past few days are still a little bit of a mystery, but my doctors believe I had the beginnings of a stroke live on the air Saturday morning. Some of you witnessed it firsthand, and I’m so sorry that happened,” Chin wrote on Facebook.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Explaining the incident, she shared that over the course of several minutes during the newscast, “things started to happen”. “First, I lost partial vision in one eye. A little bit later my hand and arm went numb. Then, I knew I was in big trouble when my mouth would not speak the words that were right in front of me on the teleprompter,” she added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Chai pe charcha, Dalit home visits, regular tours: BJP charts a plan for ...Premium
Chai pe charcha, Dalit home visits, regular tours: BJP charts a plan for ...
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...Premium
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...
Central Vista criticism reflects inability of old elite to accept New IndiaPremium
Central Vista criticism reflects inability of old elite to accept New India
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...Premium
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...

Revealing that her tests have come back “great”, Chin added: “At this point, doctors think I had the beginnings of a stroke, but not a full stroke. There are still lots of questions, and lots to follow up on, but the bottom line is I should be just fine. I’ve learned that it’s not always obvious when someone has a stroke, and action is critical.”

This acronym helps identify the symptoms to look for: BE FAST, she said.

B.alance (Sudden loss of balance)
E.yes (Sudden vision changes)
F.ace (Facial droop)
A.rms (One arm drifts downward)
S.peech (Slurred/confused speech)
T.ime (Terrible headache)

Advertisement
ALSO READ |‘I am overweight and have irregular periods. Could it be PCOS?’

Calling stroke “a medical emergency”, Dr Aparna Gupta, Senior Consultant, Neurology, Indian Spinal Injuries Centre said, “A stroke happens when a blood vessel in the brain ruptures and bleeds or when the blood supply to the brain is cut off. Blood and oxygen cannot reach the brain’s tissues due to the rupture or blockage which can result in long-term brain damage, disability, or even death.”

Early signs

“Stroke symptoms occur in the body parts controlled by the affected areas of the brain,” the expert said.

A few symptoms are:

*Vision problems in one or both eyes
*Numbness in limbs
*Slurred speech
*Fatigue
*Poor mobility

Advertisement
ALSO READ |Is caffeine strictly off limits for pregnant women?

What you should do?

If you or someone near you is experiencing these early signs, seek emergency medical assistance, even if they appear to come and go, or resolve completely, Dr Gupta said. “Call an ambulance so medical personnel can begin life-saving care on the way to the emergency room.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-09-2022 at 05:30:29 pm
Next Story

Preity Zinta shares adorable video of twins Jai and Gia enjoying their first rain, watch

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here

Top News

Kartavya Path is about political hegemony, the imprint of Modi raj
Opinion

Kartavya Path is about political hegemony, the imprint of Modi raj

Central Vista criticism reflects inability of old elite to accept New India
Opinion

Central Vista criticism reflects inability of old elite to accept New India

Premium
Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Premium
'Went to Delhi to buy undergarments': Did Soren's brother shoot off-the-cuff?

'Went to Delhi to buy undergarments': Did Soren's brother shoot off-the-cuff?

Mumbai police remove LED lights around Yakub Memon’s grave

Mumbai police remove LED lights around Yakub Memon’s grave

Why Apple dropped the iPhone mini and took up iPhone 14 Plus instead

Why Apple dropped the iPhone mini and took up iPhone 14 Plus instead

Inflation cannot be handled only by Centre: FM Sitharaman

Inflation cannot be handled only by Centre: FM Sitharaman

'Consider reservations as responsibility, not burden': Education Minister

'Consider reservations as responsibility, not burden': Education Minister

What role does protein play in diabetes reversal?

What role does protein play in diabetes reversal?

Hrithik-Saif in a battle of the good, the bad, and the misunderstood
Vikram Vedha trailer

Hrithik-Saif in a battle of the good, the bad, and the misunderstood

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Onam, festivities
India celebrates Onam with enthusiasm after two years of Covid Pandemic
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 08: Latest News
Advertisement