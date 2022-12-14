Try tuvar dana (not chickpea) hummus to lower blood pressure, lose weight, relieve constipation

Variety is the spice of life, and the same holds true for your food, too! While we all enjoy having pita bread and crackers with classic hummus, which is made from chickpeas, how about giving this humble dip a more healthy makeover with split pigeon peas? If you are all up for it, we have a special recipe from Chef Sanjeev Kapoor — ‘Tuvar Dana Hummus’.

“Kabhi tuvar dana se bana hua hummus khaya hai? Now, this is what we were waiting for. Tuvar dana hummus is an interesting desi preparation,” the chef wrote on Instagram.

Tuvar Dana Hummus

Ingredients

2 cups – Boiled fresh pigeon peas (tuvar dana)

Sea salt, to taste

Crushed black peppercorns to taste + to sprinkle

2-3 tbsps – Tahini

1 tbsp – Lemon juice

2 tbsps – Olive oil + to drizzle

½ small bunch of fresh green garlic

Red chilli powder (to sprinkle)

Method

*Transfer tuvar dana in a food processor. Add sea salt, crushed black peppercorns, tahini, lemon juice, olive oil, green garlic and process to a fine paste.

*Transfer in a serving bowl, make a well in the centre and drizzle olive oil. Sprinkle red chilli powder, crushed black peppercorns, and serve.

What are the benefits of using split pigeon peas to make hummus?

According to Dr Jinal Patel, dietitian, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Mumbai, tuvar dana helps manage blood pressure. “It contains potassium, which is a vasodilator that lowers blood pressure. This, in turn, helps keep heart problems such as heart attacks at bay,” said Dr Patel emphasising that as it is loaded with folate, it prevents anaemia if eaten in the quantity recommended by the doctor.

She added that tuvar dana can also aid weight loss as it is low in calories, cholesterol, and saturated fats. “Moreover, it also contains fibre that helps one to stay full for a longer time and avoid overeating and weight gain,” she told indianexpress.com. As a low-cost source of high-quality protein, pigeon peas seeds contain about 20-22 percent protein, a high amount of crude fibre, minerals, and vitamin, said Sumaiya A, clinical dietitian, CDE, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan.

Thanks to its fibre content, tuvar dana is also known to add bulk to the stool and regulate bowel movements and reduce inflammation. “One will be able to get rid of constipation, cramping, bloating, and even diarrhoea. Likewise, the vitamin B2 (riboflavin) and niacin content in pigeon peas can help you to stay active and energised throughout the day,” added Dr Patel.

