Boost gut health and digestion with this DIY turmeric mix

By now, we have all understood the importance of strengthening our immunity to lead a long and healthy life. While a healthy diet, adequate sleep, and regular exercise go a long way in aiding health, one can also consume herbal drinks that are easy to prepare and have no side effects. Nidhi Gupta, a nutritionist, shares one such remedy — a simple yet powerful DIY Turmeric Mix that can be made, stored, and used whenever needed.

Stressing how the golden spice is a powerhouse of antioxidants, she wrote, “Turmeric not only guards us against a host of diseases and infections but also results in beautiful skin”. The curcumin compound found in turmeric aids in relieving joint pain, arthritis pain, and swelling, she added.

Agreed Shikha Gupta, hormonal expert, nutritionist, and health coach, and listed some of the “wide range of health benefits that curcumin offers”.

*It has anti-inflammatory properties: It reduces inflammation in your body, which often gives rise to diabetes, heart disease, arthritis, Alzheimer’s disease, etc.

*It has antioxidant properties: Curcumin is a powerful antioxidant that helps in fighting free radicals and neutralises them.

*It boosts immunity: Due to curcumin’s anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties, it can protect us from infections and improve immunity.

*It helps fight depression: Studies show that curcumin boosts the production of Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor (BDNF), which is usually reduced in people having depression, Gupta said stressing that BDNF plays an important role in memory and learning.

*It protects against heart disease: Curcumin has been shown to improve the function of the endothelium (the lining of the blood vessels). “Endothelium dysfunction mainly leads to heart disease,” she said.

How to make the mix?

Ingredients

2 tbsp – Turmeric powder

1 tbsp – Cinnamon powder

1 tbsp – Ginger powder

1 tsp – Black pepper

Method

*Mix all the ingredients in a airtight container.

How to use?

*Just take ¼ teaspoon of the mix to make a small cup of turmeric milk or with water to make turmeric tea.

How does the mix help?

Kapoor mentioned:

*Curcumin in turmeric, and piperine in black pepper have been shown to improve health due to their anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and disease-fighting qualities. Piperine further enhances the absorption of curcumin. Gupta noted, “Combining turmeric with black pepper along with a healthy fat will enhance its absorption in the body. So, make sure to add turmeric in your dals, vegetables, or have it in tadkas, or in the form of turmeric achaar to reap its benefits.”

*Cinnamon and ginger are loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.

*A cup of turmeric tea has a host of nutrients and minerals including vitamins B3, B6, copper, zinc, potassium, iron, etc. “The nutrients work as potent antioxidants and reduce the risk of a number of chronic diseases and inflammation,” she mentioned.

*Including these spices in our diet may also boost digestion, metabolism and promote overall gut health.

