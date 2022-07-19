What is ‘Turkey teeth’, the latest trend dentists are warning against?

A latest cosmetic dental trend, known as ‘Turkey teeth’, which involves travelling abroad to beautify your teeth has become extremely popular on social media platforms. Reportedly, it gained momentum after celebrities and influencers including Katie Price, Kerry Katona, and Jack Fincham were spotted travelling to Turkey to have veneers placed.

This has led to many dentists in the UK warning people of the associated dangers as several patients complained of painful complications including teeth dying/rotting, excessive pain and, in some cases, people being given crowns instead of veneers.

British Dental Association (BDA) surveyed 1,000 dentists about dental tourism and found that “95 per cent of dentists reported that they have examined patients who have travelled abroad for dental treatment. Of these, 86 per cent say they have treated cases that developed complications. Crowns were identified as the treatment most likely to need follow-up work, closely followed by implants.”

While many are flying to Turkey for cheap dental work, experts argue that there are several hidden costs involved. “Two-thirds of dentists said that it cost patients at least £500 to repair the damage done to teeth. Over half reported that it cost more than £1,000. One in five of these dentists said the cost exceeded £5,000,” BDA stated.

There have been speculations that this procedure may be severely painful (Source: Pixabay) There have been speculations that this procedure may be severely painful (Source: Pixabay)

Explaining the trend, Dr Suman Yadav, Head of Dental Department, Healing Tree Hospital Indrapuram, Ghaziabad said, “‘Turkey teeth’ is a new phrase for the very white, incredibly square and attractive teeth that millennials and social media users, in particular, are keen to acquire. People who have had dental work done abroad, mainly in Turkey, are said to have ‘Turkey teeth’. A significant decrease in the price of this procedure in Turkey is the main reason why individuals are choosing to get this.”

For people opting for ‘Turkey teeth’, there are several options to choose from – shape, quality and shades. “However, these teeth frequently appear to be fake since they are larger in size and whiter than they should be,” Dr Yadav said.

Possible dental complications

“There have been speculations that this procedure may be severely painful,” the expert told indianexpress.com, listing several possible complications of getting this procedure done.

*Nerve damage/tissue damage

*Severe pain

*Swelling and redness

*Difficulty in chewing

*Irritation and inflammation in the particular area

Tips to follow before a dental cosmetic surgery

The ideal preparation for any dental cosmetic surgery treatment is good dental hygiene, Dr Yadav shared. Follow these tips:

*Make frequent appointments for dental checks and cleaning before any such surgery.

*Avoid smoking prior to cosmetic oral surgery, although quitting permanently is much recommended.

*Limit your intake of meals that are high in sugar and acid since these substances cause your teeth’s enamel to deteriorate. Cavities are caused by these acids. Teas, coffee, and acidic fruits may all erode dental enamel.

