Tukaram Mundhe reveals why he won’t celebrate his birthday at a restaurant: ‘I was six years old in June’

When Tukaram Mundhe was asked if he would like to celebrate his birthday in a restaurant, the Maharashtra FDA Commissioner answered, “No way.” The reason, however, is unlike what you’re thinking. Speaking at an event, he said, “It’s not about unsafe or substandard… of course, when I go, I will check the restaurant. That is a different issue.”

Revealing the actual reason, he shared, “I don’t know my birthday. Because our family is first-generation educated. My father and mother were farmers, so we don’t know my birthday. I was six years old in June, when I was enrolled in school.

In his official documents, Mundhe writes June 3, but he further added, “My mother says I was born between Dusshera and Deepavali. So June cannot happen.”

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

But upon being pressured further by the host at the India Today Conclave 2026, Mundhe relented, “Not a restaurant. I’ll go to my village farm.”

How to eat out safely

With all the buzz around food safety violations, Deepalakshmi, a registered dietitian at Shree Balaji Medical Centre, Chennai, says mindful eating strategies not only make your dining-out experience more health-conscious but also support long-term weight management and metabolic health.

Starters: Begin your meal with a clear, broth-based soup, as they not only provide warmth and comfort but also helps reduce overall calorie intake by promoting early satiety.

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Mains: The expert recommended opting for steamed, grilled, or lightly stir-fried mains and avoiding deep-fried or heavily battered dishes, which tend to be calorie-dense and high in unhealthy fats.

Sides: According to her, one of the most effective ways to cut hidden calories is to ask for sauces on the side, which are high in sugar, sodium, and fat. By dipping lightly or drizzling sparingly, you maintain flavour without overloading on excess calories.

Food safety violations in restaurants have sparked a buzz. (Magnific) Food safety violations in restaurants have sparked a buzz. (Magnific)

Diet swaps: Deepalakshmi suggests making vegetables a significant part of your plate—dishes like mixed vegetable stir-fries are fibre-rich and contribute to fullness while supplying essential micronutrients.

“When it comes to rice or noodles, brown rice or whole grain varieties are preferable over white rice or refined noodles, as they offer more fibre and stabilise blood sugar levels,” she recommends.

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Portion control: Restaurant servings are often generous, so consider sharing entrees or packing half to go before you start eating. Even small practices such as using cutlery can help — by slowing down your eating pace, they allow your body time to register fullness, reducing the likelihood of overeating.

Hydration: Staying hydrated with water or unsweetened green tea instead of sugary beverages supports digestion and appetite control.

Thoughtful selections, balanced plating, and moderation are key to enjoying restaurant meals without derailing your wellness goals.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.