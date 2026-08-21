Maharashtra FDA urges consumers to avoid buying unsealed edible oil: ‘Difficult to take action’

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The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has urged consumers not to buy loose or unsealed edible oil, citing “adulteration, unsafe packaging, along with improper storage and transportation,” according to a statement from Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.
The IAS officer said the decision aligns with an intensive, statewide enforcement campaign targeting food safety and hygiene lapses.
“Loose or unsealed oil is unsafe. It does not have a batch number or information about its source, making it difficult to trace and take action. Do not buy loose edible oil. If you buy packed oil, check the label, manufacturing and expiry dates and ensure that the package is properly sealed. Do not buy oil packed in old or reused packaging,” he told PTI.
According to the report, the FDA collected 1,247 edible oil samples during the financial year 2025-26, of which 1,142 were analysed, said the IAS officer, adding that inspections found 77 substandard samples and 15 cases of misbranding.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
“Tankers used for non-edible oil or other hazardous materials cannot be used to transport edible oil. During storage and transportation, edible oil must also be protected from direct sunlight and strong odours,” Mundhe further elaborated.
Edwina Raj, Head of Services – Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, agreed, sharing 5 signs that raise suspicion of poor quality or adulteration. “Watch out for unusual smell, colour, taste, excessive foaming or oil that starts smoking quickly,” she says.
However, only proper testing can confirm adulteration.
The order covers oils such as “groundnut, mustard, sunflower, rice bran, palm, coconut and maize”, and comes as a necessary step, since oil is widely consumed and forms an essential part of food.
“Consuming adulterated oil may expose the body to unwanted substances and, depending on what has been added, can cause digestive discomfort such as nausea, stomach pain, acidity or loose stools, while repeated consumption of poor-quality oil may increase the overall burden of unhealthy fats and oxidised compounds in the diet,” explains Raj.
Mundhe also reiterated that “repeatedly heating and reusing edible oil can generate aldehydes and trans-fatty acids”, which can have serious health consequences, including “effects on the liver and kidneys, and may be linked to cancer”.
Raj concurs, adding that repeatedly reheating and reusing oil, especially for deep frying, causes the oil to break down and form oxidation products that “make fried foods harder to digest and can contribute to bloating, acidity or stomach discomfort”.
Therefore, she recommends using fresh oil in moderation, avoiding repeated reheating, storing oil in a cool, dark place, and choosing properly sealed and labelled oils from reliable sources.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.