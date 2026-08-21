Maharashtra FDA urges consumers to avoid buying unsealed edible oil: ‘Difficult to take action’

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has urged consumers not to buy loose or unsealed edible oil, citing “adulteration, unsafe packaging, along with improper storage and transportation,” according to a statement from Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.

Why was this step taken?

The IAS officer said the decision aligns with an intensive, statewide enforcement campaign targeting food safety and hygiene lapses.

“Loose or unsealed oil is unsafe. It does not have a batch number or information about its source, making it difficult to trace and take action. Do not buy loose edible oil. If you buy packed oil, check the label, manufacturing and expiry dates and ensure that the package is properly sealed. Do not buy oil packed in old or reused packaging,” he told PTI.