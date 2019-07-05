Trypanophobia: All you need to know about the fear of injections or needles

Be it the first day at a new job or waiting for one’s examination result — you can feel anxious on various occasions. That feeling of dreadfulness leaves you with sweaty palms, increased heartbeat and a sinking feeling in the gut. While feeling anxious can be controlled, having a phobia induced anxiety disorder is something you need to be careful about.

Advertising

“You cannot wish it away with a strong willpower, neither can you ignore the symptoms of such anxiety attacks,” says Dr Binita Priyambada, senior consultant, medical team at Docprime.com. She adds that phobias have distinct symptoms, and their impact can differ in terms of intensity and triggers.

Below, she explains trypanophobia and also shares the causes, risks, triggers and treatment for the condition.

ALSO READ: Agoraphobia: All you need to know about the fear of being in open or closed spaces

Advertising

Commonly known as needle phobia, trypanophobia is an extreme fear of hypodermic needles or injections. This phobia can stem from a variety of conditions or experiences, including both psychological and logistical triggers.

*Logistical triggers can arise due to various medical conditions, such as small veins which can make it difficult to draw blood despite multiple attempts. Additionally, previous trauma, severe dizziness due to a vasovagal response to injections or hypochondria can also trigger the phobia.

*Psychological triggers include (but are not limited to) a hereditary predisposition to the phobia, generalised anxiety, and sensitive or negative temperament.

Whatever the trigger and the origin of the phobia, its effects can put the affected person’s health at risk if not addressed at the right time.

Children are particularly more exposed to getting this phobia, but it can stay around in their adulthood as well.

Symptoms of Trypanophobia

In extreme scenarios, the symptoms of trypanophobia can negatively impact the person’s quality of life and can even be debilitating. The symptoms of this phobia can be more evidently seen when he/she sees needles or is told that they will have to undergo a medical procedure that involves needles.

Some symptoms include:

*High blood pressure

*Dizziness

*Anxiety

*Insomnia

*Panic attacks

*Demonstrative physical or emotional violence

*Avoiding or running away from medical care

ALSO READ: Fear of new foods may up heart disease, diabetes risk

Diagnosis of Trypanophobia

The phobia can interfere with your medical treatment which may involve getting vaccinations and injectable medicines. Hence, it’s essential to get a proper diagnosis of the condition.

*Physical diagnosis will rule out any medical condition which results in the phobia.

*Psychological diagnosis will ensure that you don’t have any mental or emotional triggers that are resulting in the phobic episodes.

The diagnosis of your phobia will be established on the basis of your symptoms, so if you have experienced the aforementioned symptoms then you may have the phobia. The next step in this process will be the treatment of the phobia.

Treatment and Management of Trypanophobia

Treatment of the phobia can vary from person to person. However, most people are recommended some kind of psychotherapy to treat their phobia. Treatment includes:

*Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

*Exposure Therapy

*Medication (only if prescribed by the doctor)

Advertising

Identifying the underlying causes is the key to managing trypanophobia. Once you’ve identified the possible triggers and symptoms, a well-crafted treatment plan should be followed. You may not get over your phobia but the treatment can certainly help you cope with it better.