Trying for a baby? Here are five tips for a smoother conception

Around the world, many couples face roadblocks while trying to have a baby. This can leave them emotionally drained, stressed and anxious, causing more delay to their journey into parenthood. Dr Madhuprita Agrawal, an infertility specialist at Ashoka Super Speciality Hospital, says infertility is not a gender-specific problem.

She suggests five tips that can help in conceiving faster. Read on.

* Try at the right age: Biologically, men and women drop their potential to plan a pregnancy as their ages increase. If pregnancy is avoided at the right age, complications such as diminished ovarian reserve, early miscarriage or abnormalities related to chromosomes in foetus may increase. Simultaneously, the quality of sperm may also go down with age. Normally, age-related infertility starts after 32. The monthly fertility rate — which is about 25 per cent in the range of 20-30 years — goes below 10 per cent over the age of 35.

* Track your fertile period: The chance of pregnancy starts to increase eightdays before ovulation, peaks 2 days before ovulation, and reaches almost zero at 2-3 days after ovulation. Subsequently, it is important for a woman to be able to predict the next ovulation date. Nowadays, there are various mobile applications that track the ovulation days and the menstrual cycle, which facilitates successful conception. If your menstrual cycle is regular — every 28-30 days — you can start trying from day 8-9 of cycle till day 18 of cycle. Intercourse at every alternate day is enough to get a good pregnancy rate. If your menstrual cycle is irregular, meet your fertility doctor at the earliest.

* Prepare your body and mind: According to the World Health Organization (WHO), if the body mass index (BMI) equals to or is greater than 25 kg/m2, it is considered overweight, whereas if the BMI equals to or is greater than 30 kg/m2, it is considered obesity. Among the reproductive-aged women, there is also mounting evidence that obesity is related to lower reproductive success, including higher risks of an ovulation, irregular menses, infertility, miscarriage, and stillbirth.

There is increasing recognition that excess body weight in the male partner can also negatively affect fertility. The negative effects of obesity on fertility in women may be reversible. Around 5-7 per cent decrease in body weight increases the chance of pregnancy.The mind/body program provides benefit to infertile couples by providing counselling and supporting emotionally. Balance your weight, prepare your mind, do meditation, yoga, and exercise regularly.

* Take a healthy, balanced diet: Healthy diet can have a proportional result on human fertility. Our eating pattern decides our health conditions. The overeating of oily or fast foods results in obesity which raises the chance of various diseases like diabetes, obesity, heart related diseases, PCODs etc. Over-consumption of alcohol, caffeine or smoking may also be the reason for infertility. Addition of agro-chemicals in our food chain can cause human infertility. Increase your protein intake and lower carbohydrates in your diet. The proper balanced diet can be suggested to the infertile couple such as plant protein, dairy products, iron, vitamin B12, mono-unsaturated fats, folate, omega-3 fatty acids, etc.

* Understand the rules: Overdoing does not help. Having sex every day even during ovulation will not necessarily increase your chances of getting pregnant. Sperms can live up to 5 days inside your body. Reconsider your habits — wearing tight-fitting clothing, spending time in hot tub can negatively affect sperm count. Your cell phone habits may also need some work. Stay in bed for a few minutes after intercourse — but you don’t need your feet in the air! If you wait 10 to 15 minutes, the sperm that is going to get into the cervix will be in the cervix. Don’t be anxious about pregnancy position, and don’t get all mechanical while making love.

