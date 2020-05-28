Try this kadha to give a big boost to your immunity

Keep in mind that you have to take care of yourself and boost your immunity now more than ever. Which is why you must consider incorporating this drink into your daily diet. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Keep in mind that you have to take care of yourself and boost your immunity now more than ever. Which is why you must consider incorporating this drink into your daily diet. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

In this summer heat, everyone is looking for ways to stay both hydrated and healthy. While drinking plenty of water is advisable, you can spruce up those dull drinks. Here is one such drink that promises to keep you healthy and refreshed, and your taste buds happy: tulsi tea, or the tulsi kadha. Keep in mind that you have to take care of yourself and boost your immunity now more than ever. Which is why you must consider incorporating this drink into your daily diet.

How to prepare it

The preparation is fairly simple. You will need at least five tulsi plant leaves, half a teaspoon of cinnamon powder, just a pinch of black pepper powder, a small piece of ginger and some raisins. Take a saucepan and add a glass of water to it. To it, add all the other ingredients and stir continuously while you boil it. Do it for at least 15 minutes before you switch the gas off. Before transferring the drink to a cup, strain it. Add a little bit of lemon to improve the taste if you feel like it. Wait till it cools down. Your drink is ready. Consume it daily.

Health benefits

It is believed that this drink can improve the process of digestion. As such, it can also help with weight loss because it is known to flush out toxins from the body. Black pepper, along with cinnamon and ginger can give the body an anti-inflammatory boost and keep the immune system strong. Also, tulsi has anti-microbial properties. It is great for the smooth functioning of the respiratory system. It can also fight seasonal infections, so this drink is a must if you are suffering from common cold.

