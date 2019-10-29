Try these tricks on hiccups that won’t stop

Hiccups are annoying. They start abruptly and then go on for many, many agonising minutes, leaving us flustered and irate. When our diaphragm contracts and spasms suddenly, closing our vocal cords momentarily, we start having hiccups. Most of the time it happens when we eat or drink something too much, too quick. Additionally, it should be known that persisting hiccups could also be indicative of a serious underlying disease.

Remember what the wise old grandma said about stopping hiccups — things that you may have discredited? Well, turns out, some of it is true. Read on to know the tricks.

A spoonful of sugar

This is the oldest, most popular trick in the book. According to a research published in the journal New England Journal of Medicine, one spoon of sugar is capable of interfering with the hiccup reflex.

Some honey, please

Put one teaspoon of honey in warm water, stir it and then put it at the back of the tongue. Swallow it. It is known to help control the breathing and stop the hiccup. Additionally, it also helps with cough.

Drink ice cold water

You can also gargle using the ice cold water. It is believed that it stops the diaphragm from having spasms, suggests this New York City-based cardiologist.

Plug your ears

Especially when you are drinking water using a straw. This may seem odd, but could help control and even stop the hiccup.

Suck a lemon

When life gives you a hiccup, you suck on a lemon. According to a research published in the New England Journal of Medicine, this is a popular hiccup remedy.

Hold your breath

Another sure-shot way to stop the hiccups, holding your breath ensures your diaphragm has time to relax. You can slowly breathe out, only to gulp in air once again in between hiccups. Do this exercise for a while.