Try these 3 things if you are getting swept away by coronavirus panic

The whole world is currently undergoing a shared experience, living through the coronavirus pandemic. Even as things start to open up, fear and anxiety threaten to disrupt our mental wellbeing. However, we create our own reality and what we focus on assumes larger proportions. If you tap into the panic, you are likely to create more panic. Instead, how about riding the wave of uncertainty and thrive during these tumultuous times?

Stuck on where to start? Here are three easy tools to use if you are getting swept away by the corona panic.

Use this as an opportunity to reset

The biggest complaint most people have is that they don’t have enough time. Right now, everyone has been given the gift of time but how are you going to use it? It’s time to get off the autopilot and ask yourself some questions. What do you actually desire to create in your lives? If you could truly create anything as your future, what would it be? When you give yourself permission to ask, you begin to clarify what is true for you. Here is a little tip. As you begin to look at what you desire, everything that lights you up and makes you happy is true for you. Take action on those things.

Start every day with gratitude

Gratitude changes everything. While most of the world is focusing on the crisis, it can be difficult to focus on the good. Yet, choosing gratitude for the gifts in your life will keep you positive and moving forward. Start writing down a list of things you are grateful for and keep going!

Exercise is the mantra

While it can be easy to sit on the couch watching Netflix during this time of social distancing and quarantine, body movement does wonders to reset you. Perhaps it’s dancing, running, yoga or something no one has heard of. Doesn’t matter how you move, just move.

One thing that we always have, regardless of what is going on in the world and what others are doing, is choice and that is a powerful thing. Your choice changes things. You can choose panic and fear or you can choose possibilities. It is time to hit the reset button and start living greater than ever before.

