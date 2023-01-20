Simple Ayurvedic remedies to keep your eyes healthy

It would not be wrong to say that looking at our phones is the first and the last thing we do in a day. In addition, we keep staring at various screens — from mobiles and laptops to even television — during the day. So, it is not surprising to know that this habit can take a toll on our eyes, leading to discomfort, itching, and often even making them watery or dry, ultimately leading to strained and tired eyes.

That is exactly what Dr Dimple Jangda, an Ayurveda expert, highlighted in an Instagram post, in which she said that we put stress on our eyes with the over usage of digital devices and exposure to too much light. She added that, according to Ayurveda, the eye muscles are governed by the earth element, the blood vessels by fire, the eye colour by air, the eye’s white area by water, and the tear ducts and channels by space. “Eyes are the seat of the pitta dosha,” she continued.

As such, to keep your eyes healthy, Dr Dimple suggested the top 5 remedies:

*As per Ayurveda, it is suggested to wash your eyes with cold water in the morning while holding water in the mouth. “Very hot or very cold water should not be used for washing the eyes,” warned Dr Dimple.

*To improve vision, she recommended ‘Tratak’ medication. It requires looking intensely at a ghee lamp lit with a cotton wick.

*A quick and effective way to soothe tired eyes is to place goat milk-soaked cotton balls over them.

*Dr Dimple also suggested an Ayurvedic remedy for dry eyes — putting a drop of pure castor oil in both eyes along with applying the oil on the soles of the feet.

*Cucumber slices also help soothe the eyes with their cooling effect. Alternatively, you can also use teabags that have catechins (a chemical compound) in them.

Adding, Dr Yogini Patil, BAMS and Nutritionist at LivLong, said, “Ayurveda, the ancient Indian medicine system, offers various simple remedies to maintain healthy eyes. Among all sense organs, the eye, also known as नेत्रम् (netram) in Sanskrit, has been given prime importance due to its function. The Ayurvedic treatment for eyes takes a holistic approach to improve eyesight. Ayurveda aims to manage health concerns from their root. While this may take considerable time to show results, the effect is long-lasting and comprehensively rejuvenating.”

She shared the following tips:

*One popular treatment is to mix honey and ghee and apply it around the eyes before bedtime. It helps moisturise the eyes and reduce dryness.

*Another remedy is to soak Triphala, a blend of three fruits, in water overnight and use the water as an eye wash in the morning. It helps improve eyesight and reduce redness and inflammation.

*Eating foods rich in vitamin A, such as carrots and leafy greens, is also beneficial for maintaining healthy eyes.

*Practising yoga asanas such as Shirshasana and Trataka can also improve eyesight and reduce stress on the eyes.

“It is always essential to consult with an Ayurvedic practitioner before indulging in any new treatment regimen,” the expert said.

