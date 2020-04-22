Try these natural pain relievers as quick home remedies

These kitchen ingredients can give you instant relief. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) These kitchen ingredients can give you instant relief. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

You are home, and have been for a while now. And while essential supplies like medicines are available to you, why not think something more natural — that can be found in your own house and inside your kitchen — for quick pain relief?

Instead of popping a pill which, in the long run, can negatively impact your health, here are some home remedies for common pains that you can consider. Read on.

* Yoghurt: If you are feeling bloated and show symptoms of inflammation and pain, the best thing you can do is have some yoghurt. This dairy product is packed with many health benefits, which are key to the good functioning of the digestive system. Consider having a bowl if you are suffering from menstrual cramps and/or any kind of abdominal pain.

* Ginger: Another super ingredient, ginger is found in every Indian kitchen. Just like yogurt, having ginger can give you relief from menstrual cramps. It is advisable that you chew on it for instant relief from gas, stomach ache, chest ache, and muscle soreness. And it is also great for the respiratory system — coughs, and sore throats.

* Garlic: With ginger on the list, garlic has to feature, too. This super spice is believed to possess anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties. So, it is an effective relieving agent for ear infections, oral cavity pain, arthritic pain, among others. But the key is to have it raw and not in cooked form. You can make an oil out of it to apply on aching joints. For toothache, you can crush some garlic and mix it with a pinch of salt and apply on the aching tooth.

* Cloves: That is it is effective for toothache is a known fact. We have all grown up believing that biting into a granule and letting it stay on the affected tooth can provide some relief. So, now that you are unable to go for your dentist appointments, consider cloves. It has anti-inflammatory, and is rich in anti-oxidants. Alternatively, you can also grind and crush it, and mix it with olive oil to apply on the affected area inside the mouth.

* Peppermint: Chewing on some peppermint leaves can aid your digestion, give you relief from muscular pain, headache and toothache. It is considered to be therapeutic because it calms the mind, too.

* Turmeric: Mixed with milk, turmeric can heal your body like nothing else. But, you can also mix some turmeric powder and some aloe vera gel, and apply on patches of skin that are red and itchy. If you are suffering from ulcers in the mouth and do have access to medicines, apply some turmeric paste with water and coconut oil over the affected area.

