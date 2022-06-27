scorecardresearch
Monday, June 27, 2022
Five foods that will help you ‘beat insomnia’ and sleep like a baby

"Eat your way to more restful sleep with these nutrient-packed superfoods," nutritionist Lovneet Batra wrote on Instagram

New Delhi
June 27, 2022 2:10:27 pm
How many hours of sleep do you get every night? (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Inadequate sleep can not only make one feel tired, lazy, unproductive, distressed, and irritable, but it can also have an impact on physical health in the long run. This is why health experts stress the need to sleep for at least seven to eight hours a day.

But, many people struggle to sleep well, owing to varied reasons like stress, anxiety, and loneliness, making insomnia one of the biggest perils of an urban lifestyle. For some, Covid has only made the situation worse.

“Insomnia can also lead to poor control of blood pressure. Prolonged insomnia can lead to depression, and anxiety and may even trigger some kind of attention deficit hyperactive disorder,” Dr Ravi Shekhar Jha, Director and Unit Head of Pulmonology at Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad, said.

The expert added that to help oneself sleep better, a person should maintain sleep hygiene by going to bed at a specific time, avoiding screen time two hours before sleep, minimising screen time during the day, and also consuming less caffeine.

But did you know that there are some foods that can also help induce sleep? Listing the same, nutritionist Lovneet Batra took to Instagram and wrote: “Do you struggle with sleep? One in three people have problems with sleep – and it’s worse for women. So, here are the top five foods to beat insomnia and send you to sleep. Eat your way to more restful sleep with these nutrient-packed superfoods.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lovneet Batra (@lovneetb)

 

Ashwagandha: Ashwagandha’s main active ingredients are withanolides, believed to carry a host of benefits including the ability to ease stress. Plus, it naturally contains triethylene glycol that may induce sleepiness. You can have it 30 minutes before bedtime for a good night’s sleep, she suggested.

Chamomile Tea: This one’s a complete superstar. All you need is some warm water, a cup, and a chamomile tea bag on days you don’t feel like turning in. “Chamomile tea is chock-full of apigenin, an antioxidant that binds to receptors in the brain that promotes sleepiness,” she shared.

Almonds: Almonds are full of fibre and good fats which helps to prevent chronic diseases. They are also a good source of magnesium, which is needed to regulate sleep-promoting melatonin. Magnesium also relaxes your muscles.

Pumpkin seeds: Also known as pepitas, they contain tryptophan as well as zinc, both of which help the brain turn tryptophan into serotonin which is the precursor to melatonin.

Nutmeg milk: Drinking a glass full of milk with a dash of nutmeg can help improve sleep. Milk contains tryptophan, an essential amino acid that helps to raise serotonin and melatonin levels in the body, both of which can help induce sleep.

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

