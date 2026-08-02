Anushka Sharma shares her easy almond cappuccino recipe; nutritionist weighs in

Anushka Sharma’s go-to beverage of choice is an almond cappuccino. Sharing how she makes it at home in just 2 minutes, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star once said during an interaction with Zoom TV: “Like regular black coffee, with almond milk. But the almond milk is made at home. Basically what you do is, remove the peel and soak 5-6 almonds and then blend them with a bit of water to make almond milk.”

Edwina Raj, Head of Services – Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, says that Anushka Sharma’s almond cappuccino can be a healthier option than a regular cappuccino for some people, depending on the ingredients used and individual health needs.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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“A regular cappuccino is usually made with dairy milk, while an almond cappuccino uses almond milk, which is generally lower in calories and saturated fat. This can make it a lighter choice for people trying to manage weight or reduce fat intake,” she tells indianexpress.com.

Learn the benefits

According to her, unsweetened almond milk also contains less sugar compared to regular milk, especially flavored dairy options. It may help people who are lactose intolerant or have difficulty digesting dairy products. “Almond milk is often fortified with calcium and vitamin D, which support bone health. It also contains vitamin E, an antioxidant that helps protect cells from damage and supports skin health,” she elaborates, adding that it is also naturally plant-based, making it suitable for vegans or people choosing more plant-focused diets.

If the cappuccino is prepared without added sugar, whipped cream, or flavored syrups, it becomes a cleaner and healthier beverage option.

What to note

However, Raj warns that almond cappuccino is not automatically healthier for everyone.

“Almond milk is lower in protein compared to dairy milk, so it may not keep someone full for long. Some packaged almond milks also contain added sugars, preservatives, or artificial flavors, which can reduce the health benefits,” she points out. Thus, reading labels and choosing unsweetened versions is important.

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Like every other stimulant beverage, Raj also reiterates that the coffee itself still contains caffeine, so drinking too much may cause acidity, sleep disturbance, anxiety, or palpitations in sensitive individuals. People with nut allergies should also avoid almond milk.

In conclusion, Raj believes Anushka Sharma‘s simple almond cappuccino made with unsweetened almond milk and limited sugar can be a lighter and healthier alternative to a regular cappuccino, especially for those looking to reduce calories, dairy intake, or processed ingredients in their daily diet.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.